Chicago Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins to miss Sunday’s game against Arizona

Teven Jenkins Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins warms up before playing against the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears will be without startling left guard Teven Jenkins for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jenkins suffered a concussion midway through Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns and remains in concussion protocol.

With Jenkins unavailable, veteran guard Cody Whitehair will likely draw the start. Whitehair finished last week’s game at left guard after Jenkins exited the contest.

Running back D’Onta Foreman (personal) returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Running back Travis Homer (hamstring) and tight end Cole Kmet (quad) are also listed as questionable.

Linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) have both been declared out. Cornerback Jaylon Jones (calf), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (illness) and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (shin) were all full participants Friday and do not carry injury designations into Sunday’s game.

The Bears and Cardinals kick off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on FOX.