Chicago Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins remains in concussion protocol; Darnell Mooney sick

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins waits to face the New York Jets on Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Bears starting left guard Teven Jenkins remains in concussion protocol.

Jenkins did not practice Wednesday at Halas Hall. He suffered a concussion midway through Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. He needed to be helped off the field and walked very slowly to the team bench. Jenkins later road a cart back to the locker room. Veteran guard Cody Whitehair finished the game in his place.

Receiver Darnell Mooney was out sick Wednesday and did not practice. On Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Mooney had a shot at a potential game-winning Hail Mary touchdown, but couldn’t hold onto the ball when it bounced his way.

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker sat out practice Wednesday. Walker tweaked his leg during the game on Sunday.

“He’s going to do walk-through,” head coach Matt Eberflus said of Walker. “He’s engaged in the walk-throughs. We need another day to assess, and he’s day-to-day right now, but it looks to be good.”

Additionally, running back Travis Homer (hamstring), cornerback Jaylon Jones (calf), linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) did not practice Wednesday.

The Bears take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Soldier Field.