Bears

Chicago Bears injury report: Equanimeous St. Brown sits out practice Thursday

DE Yannick Ngakoue (knee) was limited

By Sean Hammond
Chicago Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is brought down by Carolina Panthers corner back Dicaprio Botle on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is brought down by Carolina Panthers cornerback back Dicaprio Bootle on Nov. 9 at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears are largely healthy coming out of their bye week. That being said, several players popped onto the injury report Thursday at Halas Hall.

Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown sat out Thursday’s practice due to a pectoral injury. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (knee) was a limited participant. St. Brown and Ngakoue both had been a full participant a day earlier when the team returned to practice Wednesday.

Rookie linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) returned to full participation after being limited Wednesday. Additionally, veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis sat out Thursday for an extra day of rest.

Everybody else on the roster was a full participant in practice.

When the Bears last played on Nov. 27, running back D’Onta Foreman (ankle), cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (ankle) and offensive tackle Larry Borom (illness) sat out the game. All three have been full participants in practice so far this week.

Chicago BearsTyrique Stevenson
Sean Hammond

Sean Hammond

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for the Shaw Local News Network. He has covered the Bears since 2020. Prior to writing about the Bears, he covered high school sports for the Northwest Herald and contributed to Friday Night Drive. Sean joined Shaw Media in 2016.