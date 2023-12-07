Chicago Bears injury report: Equanimeous St. Brown sits out practice Thursday

Chicago Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is brought down by Carolina Panthers cornerback back Dicaprio Bootle on Nov. 9 at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears are largely healthy coming out of their bye week. That being said, several players popped onto the injury report Thursday at Halas Hall.

Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown sat out Thursday’s practice due to a pectoral injury. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (knee) was a limited participant. St. Brown and Ngakoue both had been a full participant a day earlier when the team returned to practice Wednesday.

Rookie linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) returned to full participation after being limited Wednesday. Additionally, veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis sat out Thursday for an extra day of rest.

Everybody else on the roster was a full participant in practice.

When the Bears last played on Nov. 27, running back D’Onta Foreman (ankle), cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (ankle) and offensive tackle Larry Borom (illness) sat out the game. All three have been full participants in practice so far this week.