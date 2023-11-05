3 and Out: Turnovers prove costly for Bears in 24-17 loss to Saints

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent walks off the field after throwing an interception during the second half Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. (Butch Dill/AP)

The Bears flirted with victory, but five turnovers, including three interceptions and a fumble from quarterback Tyson Bagent, sank their chances Sunday in a 24-17 loss to the Saints in New Orleans. Here’s what you need to know:

Three moments that mattered

1. Disaster: Despite the turnovers, the Bears still had hope in the closing minutes after the Saints missed a field goal with 2:30 left. Bagent was subsequently sacked and fumbled, his fourth and final turnover. The Bears are now 5-21 during head coach Matt Eberflus’ tenure.

2. New life: With 5:08 left in the game, Bagent tossed his third interception needing a chain-moving completion. The pass was intended for Tyler Scott, but Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo made the better play in a pivotal moment.

3. Doink!: Bagent’s two touchdown drives were highlights in the first half, but he also led a 13-play, 53-yard drive that chewed up 5:37 off the clock. The drive ended in disappointment, however, with kicker Cairo Santos’ 40-yard attempt hitting the right upright with a loud thud.

Three things that worked

1. Hear me out: The defense gave the Bears every chance in the second half, especially late, for a comeback win. After giving up the go-ahead touchdown with 11:05 left, the Bears forced a turnover on downs, a punt and forced an eventual missed field goal. The turnovers crushed a comeback, but no one can say the defense didn’t give them a chance. The Saints had less than 100 yards rushing, too.

2. Cole was clutch: Tight end Cole Kmet was excellent. Both touchdowns were standout, but a completion early in the second quarter to convert a first down with Bagent scrambling was equally impressive. Kmet finished with six catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Add in Darnell Mooney’s five catch, 82-yard effort, it was a strong day for the skill positions. Don’t forget, the Bears also totaled 156 rushing yards.

3. Thumbs up for Eberflus: With 13:08 in the second quarter, Bagent scrambled on third-and-12 approaching the red zone. With an outstanding diving effort, he stretched to reach the first down. After a poor spot by the officials, Eberflus successfully challenged the spot. It led to Kmet’s second touchdown and a 14-7 lead. Credit where credit is due: Eberflus had a good first half with game-effecting decisions, including being aggressive on fourth down.

Three things that didn’t

1. Turnovers: Bagent, again, showed flashes for three quarters, but the mistakes sunk the offense late in the second half. Three interceptions are hard to overcome, especially for a team with a thin margin for error. Add in two fumbles, and the Bears lost the turnover battle 5-0. Bagent finished 18 for 30 for 220 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

2. Pass rush: Defensive end Montez Sweat, who Bears GM Ryan Poles acquired at Tuesday’s trade deadline, was noticeable in spots, but Saints QB Derek Carr still had that extra second to find holes in the secondary. Carr only had five incompletions entering the second half and finished 25 for 34 for 211 yards and two touchdowns. That extra second matters. The Bears recorded no sacks, again.

3. Penalties: The Bears were penalized eight times compared to the Saints’ one. Again, bad teams can’t afford to beat themselves.

What’s next?

The Bears host QB Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers on “Thursday Night Football” at Soldier Field. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m.