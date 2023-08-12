DJ Moore scores touchdown on 1st touch in Chicago Bears uniform

CHICAGO – It didn’t take long for DJ Moore to make a statement.

On his first touch during Saturday’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field, the Bears’ new receiver took a screen pass 62 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

Quarterback Justin Fields threw a quick pass out to Moore along the left side of the formation. With the help of some blocking from receiver Darnell Mooney and linemen Teven Jenkins and Ja’Tyre Carter, Moore found space along the left sideline and hit the jets, bursting past everyone on his way to the end zone.

The touchdown came on the third play of the game for the Bears’ offense. It pulled the Bears even, 7-7, with the Titans after the Tennessee offense drove 75 yards down field for a touchdown on the game’s opening drive.

The Bears acquired Moore over the offseason in the trade that sent the No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers. He is widely expected to be the Bears’ top receiver this season and a new, dangerous weapon for Fields.

The Bears first-team offense wasn’t done there, either. The Bears scored another long touchdown the next time Fields and the offense touched the ball. This time, it was a short pass to running back Khalil Herbert that led to a 56-yard touchdown for Herbert.

The Titans’ defensive front flushed Fields from the pocket and he scrambled to his left. He found enough space to toss a pass to Herbert. Like Moore, Herbert followed his blockers all the way to the end zone. Carter and center Cody Whitehair led the way for Herbert.

Those were the only two possessions for Fields and the first-team offense. Fields exited the game with his team leading, 14-7. He finished his day 3-for-3 passing for 129 yards and two touchdowns.