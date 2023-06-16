Here’s the Chicago Bears’ 2023 training camp schedule

It all begins July 25.

The Bears released their schedule for training camp ahead of the 2023 football season. Players will report to Halas Hall in Lake Forest on July 25 and return to the practice field the following day.

Here’s the full schedule for Bears training camp 2023. It includes nine dates open to the public. pic.twitter.com/XpSiz85igQ — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) June 16, 2023

The Bears just wrapped up their three-day veteran minicamp, marking the end of their offseason program. Players are now on a five-week break until they return on July 25.

Throughout training camp, the team will host nine practices that are available to the general public at Halas Hall. A 10th practice is also open to the public during the team’s family fest at Soldier Field on Aug. 6.

All the open practices at Halas Hall will be between July 26 and Aug. 14. Tickets are available at 10 a.m. July 6 at ChicagoBears.com/camp. Parking is not available for fans at Halas Hall. Free parking is available at Hawthorn Mall, with shuttle buses running regularly between the mall and Halas Hall.

Notably, the Bears will also hold joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 16-17 ahead of their Aug. 19 preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. NFL teams find joint practices to be valuable because it gives players a chance to compete against new opponents after weeks of practicing against their own teammates.

“We’ve done them in the past,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said this week during veteran minicamp. “There’s a lot of good work during those crossovers. The 1-on-1s are really cool to do, the pass rushes and the covers and all those things, the [defensive backs] versus the receivers. You get to go against a different skillset, which is really neat because you get to adjust your skillset to them, your technique. It’s going to be fun to be able to see that and evaluate that.”

The Bears last participated in joint practices in 2021, when they hosted the Miami Dolphins at Halas Hall for two days.

The Bears will play three preseason games this summer. They will host the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 12 at Soldier Field, visit the Colts on Aug. 19 and host the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 26.

New this year, NFL teams will not be cutting players periodically throughout training camp. Instead, rosters will remain at 90 players until the final cut down deadline. This year, teams must reduce rosters from 90 players to 53 players by 3 p.m. Aug. 29.

The Bears will kick off the regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field.