NFL schedule release: Here’s Chicago Bears’ full 2023 slate

The 2023 Chicago Bears schedule is here. The NFL released the full slate of games for all 32 teams Thursday night. Below is the Bears’ entire schedule.

Every team will play 17 regular season games over 18 weeks. The season begins with the NFL’s opening night matchup between Kansas City and Detroit on Thursday, Sept. 7. Most of the league will play its first game Sunday, Sept. 10. The regular season will run through Sunday, Jan. 7, with the postseason to follow.

The NFL calendar will conclude with Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Bears’ 2023 schedule

Preseason

Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans, TBD

Week 2: at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

Week 3: vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD

Regular season

Week 1: vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10

Week 2: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, noon, Sunday, Sept. 17

Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:25 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24

Week 4: vs. Denver Broncos, noon, Oct. 1

Week 5: at Washington Commanders, 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 5 (Thursday Night Football)

Week 6: vs. Minnesota Vikings, noon, Sunday, Oct. 15

Week 7: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, noon, Sunday, Oct. 22

Week 8: at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:20 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29 (Sunday Night Football)

Week 9: at New Orleans Saints, noon, Sunday, Nov. 5

Week 10: vs. Carolina Panthers, 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9 (Thursday Night Football)

Week 11: at Detroit Lions, noon, Sunday, Nov. 19

Week 12: at Minnesota Vikings, 7:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27 (Monday Night Football)

Week 13: Bye week

Week 14: vs. Detroit Lions, noon, Sunday, Dec. 10

Week 15: at Cleveland Browns, TBD

Week 16: vs. Arizona Cardinals, 3:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 24

Week 17: vs. Atlanta Falcons, noon, Sunday, Dec. 31

Week 18: at Green Bay Packers, TBD

Bears in prime time

The NFL is buying the Justin Fields hype. The Bears will play at least four primetime games this season.

For the first time in 2023, teams can play on Thursday Night Football more than once per season. The Bears will play on Thursday twice: on the road against Washington on Oct. 5 and at home against Carolina on Nov. 9.

They will play once on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 29 against the Chargers in Los Angeles. A Week 12 matchup at Minnesota will be their only Monday night appearance.

Additional notes

The Bears will begin and end the season against their chief rival, the Green Bay Packers. The opener will be at home, while the finale will be at Lambeau Field.

The Bears will have the 18th most difficult schedule according to opponents’ combined records in 2022. Their opponents went a combined 143-145-1 last season.

By virtue of finishing last in the NFC North last season, the Bears earned matchups against the last-place teams in the NFC West (the Cardinals), NFC East (the Commanders) and AFC North (the Browns).