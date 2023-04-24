Shaw Local’s 2023 NFL draft preview: Cornerbacks

A year ago, cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Sauce Gardner were drafted back-to-back at No. 3 and No. 4 overall to the Texans and Giants, respectively. Gardner became the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The 2023 draft might not see any corners go that high, but the overall depth at corner might be even better than last year’s bunch. It wouldn’t be surprising if five cornerbacks went in the first round.

Here’s a look at the cornerback position in the 2023 draft.

Day 1 prospects

Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Gonzalez (6-1, 197) has ideal size and length for an NFL cornerback. In 12 starts with Oregon last season (after transferring from Colorado), Gonzalez totaled 50 tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defended. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 performer. He’s elite in man-to-man coverage and will be an NFL starter right away.

Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Witherspoon (5-11, 181) is lean, but has room to add muscle to his frame. He was an aggressive ballhawk for the Illini. He earned All-American honors with 17 passes defended and three interceptions in 2022. He has an instinct for finding the football. His aggressive style did lead to penalties in college. Witherspoon could become Illinois’ first first-round pick in a decade, and first top-10 pick since 1996.

Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Porter (6-2, 193) is the son of 13-year NFL veteran Joey Porter, who won Super Bowl XL with the Steelers and went to four Pro Bowls. Porter Jr.’s length is ideal for press man coverage, which he excelled at with Penn State. He caught only one interception in four seasons, but he did total 21 passes defended. His hands can get him in trouble with penalties.

Deonte Banks, Maryland

Banks (6-0, 197) has off-the-charts athleticism (4.35 in the 40; 42-inch vertical). He missed nearly all of 2021 with a shoulder injury, but then rebounded with nine passes defended and one interception in 2022. He has all the tools to be a starter in the NFL and he can play in any number of schemes.

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Forbes (6-1, 166) has reportedly always struggled to keep weight on his wiry frame. Ideally, teams will want him playing at 180 pounds. Despite that, his ball production is undeniable. In 36 games at Mississippi State, Forbes had 35 passes defended and 14 interceptions. That included six picks returned for touchdowns. He’s the classic case of a guy who doesn’t look big enough, but yet keeps making plays.

Day 2 prospects

DJ Turner, Michigan

Turner (5-11, 178) plays with the speed (4.26 in the 40) to match up with NFL receivers. A two-year starter at Michigan, he totaled 20 passes defended and three interceptions over 2021 and 2022. He might have trouble playing against bigger, physical targets, but he doesn’t back down. He has some experience as a slot corner.

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Ringo (6-2, 207) was a two-year starter for the back-to-back national champs. He totaled 19 passes defended and four interceptions, including a pick-six to clinch the first national championship. Ringo has the size to match up with bigger receivers. He’s physical in coverage and can hold his own in run support. He should battle for a starting spot right away.

Julius Brents, Kansas State

After beginning his career at Iowa, Brents (6-3, 198) transferred to Kansas State and started 27 games over two seasons. He totaled 11 passes defended and five interceptions with the Wildcats. He has a big frame, with long arms that receivers struggle to deal with. Medicals will be key because a 2019 knee injury caused him to miss almost the entire season.

Cam Smith, South Carolina

Smith (6-1, 180) had an impressive 2021, when he totaled 14 passes defended and three interceptions. He didn’t have that much ball production last season, but he has the length and speed to battle for a starting job. Smith is versatile and can play inside or outside. He plays a physical style and attacks the football.

Other Day 2 options: Clark Phillips III, Utah; Tyrique Stevenson, Miami; Darius Rush, South Carolina.

Day 3 prospects

Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern

A Bolingbrook native, Mitchell (5-11, 191) was a two-year starter for Northwestern and led the team with 10 passes defended in 2022. He’s an athletic corner who plays an aggressive style. He has good size and strength for his height. He was a big contributor on kick and punt coverage on special teams, which will boost his value.

Garrett Williams, Syracuse

In three seasons as a starter, Williams (5-10, 192) had tremendous ball production with 27 passes defended and four interceptions. He also totaled 9.5 tackles for loss. Williams is small for an NFL corner, but he has good football instincts. He suffered a torn ACL in October, which could be a concern.

Additional Day 3 options: Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State; Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M; Cory Trice Jr., Purdue.

Best fits for the Bears

The Bears might not be looking for a cornerback with the No. 9 overall pick, but they do need one more starter at the position and could be in the mix for a day two corner. Brents or Smith could be available when the Bears pick on day two (at 53rd, 61st, 64th overall).

Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon will be in the starting lineup next year, but GM Ryan Poles could look to bring in someone to challenge Kindle Vildor for the third cornerback spot.