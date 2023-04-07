Hub Arkush’s first 2023 mock draft: Bears make a splash at No. 9

There are a few things to know about the 2023 NFL Draft.

First, almost every team in the league needs edge rushers, offensive tackles and cornerbacks. All three are considered the deepest and most talented positions this year. Those three have a high chance of being among the top three most drafted positions in the first round.

Next, all four of the top rated quarterbacks are overrated to some degree. They will be taken higher than they should, but that happens every year. No surprise there.

On the other side, running backs, wide receivers and offensive guards will be underrated because good ones can be found in almost any round. Look for some steals there in the later rounds.

[ NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond’s first 2023 mock ]

Successful drafting is about landing your highest-rated prospects available who also fit areas of need. That is what I’ve tried to do with each of these picks in my first mock draft.

Bijan Robinson Texas running back Bijan Robinson celebrates a touchdown against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. (Jeffrey McWhorter/AP)

What I can’t do is pretend to know how each team has each player rated, but I have spoken to a number of scouts I’ve built relationships with to get as much information as possible about how the pros are rating these players.

Let the guessing game begin.

Note: The Miami Dolphins had their pick forfeited, so this year’s first round has only 31 picks.

Team Player, College Position 1. Panthers Bryce Young, Alabama QB 2. Texans C.J. Stroud, Ohio State QB 3. Cardinals Will Anderson, Alabama Edge 4. Colts Anthony Richardson, Florida QB 5. Seahawks Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech Edge 6. Lions Devon Witherspoon, Illinois CB 7. Raiders Will Levis, Kentucky QB 8. Falcons Jalen Carter, Georgia DT 9. Bears Bijan Robinson, Texas RB 10. Eagles Christian Gonzales, Oregon CB 11. Titans Paris Johnson, Ohio State OT 12. Texans Myles Murphy, Clemson Edge 13. Jets Peter Skoronski, Northwestern OT/OG 14. Patriots Quentin Johnston, TCU WR 15. Packers Michael Mayer, Notre Dame TE 16. Commanders Joey Porter Jr., Penn State CB 17. Steelers Broderick Jones, Georgia OT 18. Lions Lukas Van Ness, Iowa DE/DT 19. Buccaneers Darnell Wright, Tennessee OT 20. Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State WR 21. Chargers Zay Flowers, Boston College WR 22. Ravens Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State CB 23. Vikings Deonte Banks, Maryland CB 24. Jaguars Dalton Kincaid, Utah TE 25. Giants Jordan Addison, USC WR 26. Cowboys Jahmyr Gipps, Alabama RB 27. Bills O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida OG 28. Bengals Darnell Washington, Georgia TE 29. Saints Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh DT 30. Eagles Will McDonald, Iowa State DE 31. Chiefs Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State DE

I am not confident the Bears will take Robinson. I just hope they will because I believe he is going to be the rookie of the year and the best player out of this draft, which would be a steal at No. 9. They may be more likely to take Johnson or Murphy.

Here are two players whose names are worth remembering. Both could be available at pick No. 53 and 61 when the Bears pick in the second round and at No. 64 when they open the third round.

Johnson’s teammate at Ohio State, Dawand Jones (6-8, 359), leaves college as the starting right tackle. He may be gone by No. 53, but he could be a monster at right tackle with his size and the right coaching.

There is talk of moving Braxton Jones to right tackle and drafting a left tackle, but I wouldn’t. Jones had a very good rookie year on the left side, most likely will only get better, and left tackles are harder to find. Jones, meanwhile, projects as a potential monster on the right side.

USC defensive tackle Tuli Tuipulotu (6-3, 266) had 13 ½ sacks and 22 tackles for loss last season, good enough for second most in the country. I don’t know why he isn’t rated better on most draft boards, but he is a natural-born pass rusher who could be a steal at No. 53 or 61.