Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions live updates from Ford Field in Detroit

DETROIT – The Lions are in the playoff hunt and the Bears are just trying to end their eight-game losing streak.

The two NFC North division rivals will square off Sunday from Ford Field in Detroit. Jared Goff and the Lions (7-8) need a win to get back to get back to .500 and to keep their playoff hopes alive. Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields and the Bears expect to have several weapons back on offense and hope to make life tough on the Lions’ defense.

Follow @bears_insider for live updates all game long. Shaw Local Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond is covering the game live from Detroit. Follow him on Twitter at @sean_hammond and on Instagram at @bears_reporter.

Happy New Year from Ford Field! Bears vs. Lions kicks off in a couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/Jo7ngtWOfN — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) January 1, 2023

Catch up on everything you need to know ahead of the game below, and stay here all game long for live updates.

Pregame inactives

Receiver Chase Claypool is officially active and will play in Sunday’s game. It will be his first time seeing the field since injuring his knee on Dec. 4.

The following Bears players are inactive and will not dress for the game: quarterback Tim Boyle, defensive back Breon Borders, running back Darrynton Evans, defensive back Michael Ojemudia, linebacker Sterling Weatherford, offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

#Bears inactives Sunday vs. the Lions:



QB Tim Boyle

DB Breon Borders

RB Darrynton Evans

DB Michael Ojemudia

LB Sterling Weatherford

OG Ja'Tyer Carter

OL Alex Leatherwood — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) January 1, 2023

Injury updates

Receiver Chase Claypool (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game after missing each of the last two contests. The Bears seemed optimistic this week that Claypool might play.

Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and guards Cody Whitehair (knee) and Teven Jenkins (neck) hold no injury designations and are expected to play Sunday. All three players sat out last week against the Buffalo Bills.

Guard Ja’Tyre Carter is out with a back injury, and linebacker Sterling Weatherford is out with an illness. Receiver Dante Pettis (ankle) and tight end Trevon Wesco (calf) are questionable for Sunday’s game. Pettis injured an ankle in practice this week.

Fields could finally have a somewhat full arsenal at his disposal at the wide receiver position with St. Brown and potentially Claypool returning. The QB has had to adjust to a different set of receivers in recent weeks with those two sidelined.

[ Major reinforcements on the way for Chicago Bears’ offense Sunday against Lions ]

What to expect from the Lions

The Lions come into this contest having won six of their last eight games. This comes after starting the season 1-6. It has been quite the rally for coach Dan Campbell’s team. The Lions have a shot at the playoffs, but badly need wins this week against the Bears and next week against the Packers.

Here are five things to watch in this week’s matchup. The Lions’ offense is high-powered and can put up big numbers, but the defense can be vulnerable at times. Goff has played as well as any quarterback in the month of December. He hasn’t thrown an interception in nearly two months.

How is our staff feeling about the matchup? Check out our staff picks here.

For your pregame listening needs, head over to the Shaw Local Bears Insider podcast.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

[ Report: Chicago Bears interview Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren for team president ]

[ Chicago Bears CB Kyler Gordon: ‘I’m growing and growing and growing’ through rookie year ]

[ Teven Jenkins expects to play Sunday, 2 weeks after concerning neck injury ]

[ Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet wins Good Guy Award from pro football writers ]