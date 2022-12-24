Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills live updates from Soldier Field

CHICAGO – It’s a freezing cold day at Soldier Field, but that won’t stop the Bears and Bills from duking it out Saturday in Chicago.

Matt Eberflus’ 3-11 Bears team will take on the 11-3 Buffalo Bills in an afternoon tilt. The temperature is in the single digits, with winds blowing more than 20 miles per hour. It could be a tough day for quarterbacks Justin Fields and Josh Allen.

Devin Singletary puts the Bills ahead

Bills running back Devin Singletary scored on a 33-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to put the Bills ahead, 14-10. Buffalo scored a two-point conversion on a pass from Josh Allen to receiver Khalil Shakir.

The Bills drove 86 yards on eight plays on the first possession after halftime. On his touchdown run, Singletary blew past Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, who stopped in his tracks on his tackle attempt.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass misses his second kick

Bills kicker Tyler Bass is having issues with the windy conditions at Soldier Field. His 38-yard try in the final minute of the first half was no good, kicking toward the north end zone. The Bears maintained a lead, 10-6, nearing halftime.

Earlier in the game, Bass missed an extra point attempt, kicking toward the south end zone.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos, meanwhile, started the game off two-for-two with a made field goal and a made extra point.

Cairo Santos adds 37-yard field goal

The Bears extended their lead late in the second quarter with a 37-yard field goal from kicker Cairo Santos. The kick capped an eight-play, 19-yard drive for the Bears after they took over with positive field position.

During the possession, quarterback Justin Fields connected with running back David Montgomery on a pick play on fourth down to keep the chains moving.

The Bears extended their lead, 10-6, with 3:21 remaining in the second quarter.

Kyler Gordon picks off Josh Allen

Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon caught his second interception in as many games. Buffalo QB Josh Allen threw toward the end zone into double coverage. Gordon leaped in front of the pass and caught it near the goal line for an interception. Gordon ran the ball all the way back to the 34-yard line.

Gordon also had an interception last week against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The Bears took over with a one-point lead, 7-6, and 13:03 remaining in the second quarter.

On the ensuing Bears possession, right guard Michael Schofield returned to the action after briefly leaving the game with a thumb injury.

Josh Allen finds Gabe Davis for a Bills’ touchdown

The Bills answered the Bears’ opening touchdown with a score of their own. Quarterback Josh Allen led the Bills’ offense down field in a six-play, 71-yard touchdown drive. Allen connected with receiver Gabe Davis for a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed the extra point, so the Bears held on to a slim lead, 7-6, midway through the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Bears right guard Michael Schofield left the game with a thumb injury on the opening possession. The Bears said Schofield’s return is questionable. Backup lineman Dieter Eiselen stepped in at right guard for Schofield. Schofield was already playing in place of injured starter Teven Jenkins.

Fields throws touchdown pass to Pettis

The Bears received the opening kickoff and return man Velus Jones Jr. started the afternoon with a 29-yard kick return out to the 36-yard line. The Bears drove 64 yards on eight plays to score a touchdown on the opening drive.

David Montgomery ripped off a long 28-yard run to get the offense down to the 1-yard line. After a penalty sent them backwards, Justin Fields threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis, who found himself wide open on the left side of the end zone. The Bears took an early lead, 7-0.

Inactives and injuries

In a surprising move, Bears cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (finger/ribs) and Kindle Vildor (ankle) were placed on injured reserve on Friday. Both had been battling through injuries during practice, but their situations apparently were more serious than previously thought. With only three games remaining, their seasons are over.

Game day inactives for the Bears are receiver Chase Claypool, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, right guard Teven Jenkins, defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, quarterback Tim Boyle, left guard Cody Whitehair and tight end Trevon Wesco.

The offense will once again be playing without several key receivers. N’Keal Harry, who missed last week’s game with a back injury, is expected to play. Harry could be one of the team’s top receivers, along with Byron Pringle.

What to expect during Saturday’s game

The Bills are one of the best teams in football. Quarterback Josh Allen has them rolling. Here are five things to watch in the matchup.

What does our staff think of the matchup? Check out the Shaw Local Bears team’s staff picks.

Throwing and kicking the football could be difficult in these weather conditions. Bears kicker Cairo Santos said kicking a football in these frigid temperatures is like kicking a rock. Santos made a key adjustment to his extra points last week.

The weather was the talk of the week at Halas Hall. Saturday’s game should be unique for all involved, both on the field and in the stands.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was in the news at Halas Hall this week.

