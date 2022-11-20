Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons live updates from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

ATLANTA – The Bears will look to end a three-game losing streak Sunday when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Quarterback Justin Fields will try to keep the positive mojo going for his offense, which has scored at least 29 points in three consecutive games. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will try to get his defense performing at a higher level to match his high-powered offense. The defense will be tasked with stopping QB Marcus Mariota and the Falcons.

Injury updates

The biggest question mark is the status of right guard Teven Jenkins, who said on Friday that he has been dealing with a hip injury for several weeks. Jenkins missed last week’s game against the Detroit Lions and sat out several days of practice ahead of this week’s game. He is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Receiver N’Keal Harry (illness) and safety/special teamer Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) are questionable, but both were full participants in practice Friday.

Tight end Cole Kmet, cornerback Kyler Gordon and running back David Montgomery, who all missed practice at times this week, hold no injury designations and are expected to play.

The Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve earlier this week. Herbert will miss at least four games. They called up running back Darrynton Evans from the practice squad on Saturday.

Can Justin Fields keep it going?

Fields took some extra time to rest this week, easing up in practice a little bit after a historic stretch running the football.

If he’s going to keep this pace up, Atlanta would be a great defense to do it against. The Falcons have one of the worst defenses in the league, particularly against the pass.

Fields has rushed for 555 yards over the past five games. He set the single-game QB regular season record with 178 yards against Miami two weeks ago, then followed it up with 147 yards against the Lions last week.

He will be playing in his hometown against a Falcons team he grew up rooting for.

What to expect from Atlanta?

The Falcons, like the Bears, boast one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. They entered Week 11 ranked fourth among 32 NFL teams in rushing. This should be a tough test for a Bears defense that hasn’t faired well against the run.

Former Bear Cordarrelle Patterson will be a familiar face on the other side. Patterson has found success as a running back in Atlanta and is still a major threat on kickoff. Here’s five things to watch in Sunday’s game.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was in the news at Halas Hall this week.

