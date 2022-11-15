Bears place running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, cut defensive end Kingsley Jonathan

The Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve and waived defensive end Kingsley Jonathan on Tuesday.

Herbert will have to miss a minimum of four games and will be eligible to come off the list against the Eagles on Dec. 18. The running back appeared to injure his hip during a kickoff return in Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

The second-year running back is the Bears’ second-leading rusher and has appeared in 10 games this season. Herbert has rushed for 643 yards and four touchdowns and already surpassed last season’s total touches with his 108 rushes this year. He took on the leading role earlier in the season when starting running back David Montgomery missed a game.

Herbert has also returned five kickoffs this season for 146 yards, with his longest return being 50 yards.

The Bears claimed Jonathan after the Bills cut the undrafted rookie before the regular season. Jonathan appeared in five games for the Bears, playing snaps on both defense and special teams.