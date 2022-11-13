Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions live updates from Soldier Field

CHICAGO – It will be an NFC North division battle on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. Matt Eberflus’ Chicago Bears (3-6) will return to action against the Detroit Lions (2-6) at noon.

Injury updates and inactives

The Bears ruled out starting cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) on Friday. He will not play in Sunday’s game. Undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones will likely see significant action in Vildor’s place.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson was limited in practice this week with an oblique injury, but he is expected to play Sunday.

Inactive for the Bears and not playing are receiver N’Keal Harry, cornerback Kindle Vildor, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, right guard Teven Jenkins, receiver Velus Jones Jr., defensive back Harrison Hand and offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter.

Jenkins missed practice time this week with a hip injury. Veteran Michael Schofield will likely step into the starting right guard spot for Jenkins.

Muhammad has been out with a knee injury. The Bears will have four healthy defensive ends for the game: Trevis Gipson, Dominique Robinson, Kingsley Jonathan and Gerri Green, who was just pulled up from the practice squad.

Receiver Byron Pringle returned to the active roster, which likely led to another receiver being inactive. Harry and Jones are the odd men out.

For Detroit, starting receiver Josh Reynolds (back) is inactive and will not play. Starting running back D’Andre Swift, who dealt with ankle and shoulder injuries this week, is healthy and expected to play.

What to expect from the Lions

The Lions enter Sunday fresh off a surprising win over the Green Bay Packers. Prior to last week, the Lions had lost five consecutive games. Quarterback Jared Goff is in his second season with the Lions after being traded from the Rams in the deal for Matthew Stafford.

Can Justin Fields do it again?

Everybody is talking about Justin Fields this week. The Bears’ quarterback rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in a regular season NFL game. He was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance. All eyes will be on Fields once again this week against a Lions team that has not played well defensively.

Fields is narrowing in on the Bears’ quarterback rushing record, and is halfway to Lamar Jackson’s 2019 quarterback rushing record. This has been the best stretch of his career. Can he keep it going?

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was going on at Halas Hall this week.

