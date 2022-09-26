Chicago Bears notes: David Montgomery remains ‘day-to-day’ with ankle injury

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus clarified that running back David Montgomery’s injury is indeed an ankle injury. Montgomery remains “day-to-day,” Eberflus said.

The injury had been described as a knee/ankle injury by the team. Eberflus wouldn’t comment on whether the Bears expected Montgomery to go on injured reserve.

“We’ll see what happens on Wednesday [in practice] and going forward from there,” Eberflus said of Montgomery.

Montgomery appeared to have his leg rolled up on by a Texans defender in the first quarter Sunday. He was down on the field for several minutes but did walk off the field on his own.

Running back Khalil Herbert ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries after Montgomery left the game. The Bears, as a team, ran for 281 total yards in a 23-20 win over the Texans at Soldier Field.

The fact that Eberflus is calling Montgomery day-to-day would seem to indicate that the running back isn’t going on IR, which would require a four-week absence.

Herbert proved last year that he could be a solid option when Montgomery wasn’t available, and he did that yet again Sunday. The Bears have two talented running backs, so they can afford to be cautious with Montgomery after the injury.

Patrick starts over Jenkins: Bears linemen Lucas Patrick and Teven Jenkins continued to share snaps at right guard. But for the first time, Patrick earned the nod as the starter. Jenkins had started the previous two games at right guard.

In Sunday’s win over the Texans, Patrick played 65% of offensive snaps, while Jenkins played 35%.

Eberflus said the decision to start Patrick over Jenkins was based on what the team saw in practice last week.

“We thought that Lucas did a good job of practicing,” Eberflus said. “He was solid in his practice. Teven did a nice job on Thursday and Friday but needs to have a better Wednesday for him to step into that role.”

Mooney getting extra work: After the game Sunday, receiver Darnell Mooney went back out onto the field and caught passes off the JUGS machine in full uniform and pads.

“That’s the kind of player he is,” Eberflus said. “He wants to figure it out. He’s going to figure it out, and man, he’s a worker. So when you have the talent and you’ve got the work ethic and the work habits behind that, man, that’s a good combination to have.”

Mooney caught two passes for 23 yards on Sunday. He was targeted six times in the passing game and had one bad drop.

In three games, Mooney has four catches for 27 yards. This is a receiver who totaled 1,055 receiving yards a year ago. He has high expectations for himself.