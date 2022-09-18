Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers live updates from Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Bears and Packers will resume their storied rivalry Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The two rivals will be meeting for the 205th time, and will be playing under the lights on Sunday Night Football.

Matt Eberflus’ team is looking to start off 2-0 with a win on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Packers are looking to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.

Aaron Jones scampers into end zone

Packers running back Aaron Jones had a huge hole to work with on a 15-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. The Packers made it look easy on a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Green Bay grabbed the lead back, 10-7.

Fields runs in touchdown

On the Bears’ first possession of the game, the offense drove 71 yards on seven plays and capped it with a 3-yard touchdown run from quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears took their first lead, 7-3.

Earlier in the drive, Fields completed a flea flicker pass to receiver Equanimeous St. Brown for a 30-yard gain. The trickery worked for offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Running back David Montgomery totaled 38 yards on four carries during the opening drive.

Bears hold Packers to field goal

Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon had a nice pass break up and defensive end Trevis Gipson sacked Aaron Rodgers on third down to force a Packers field goal on their first drive of the game. Mason Crosby was good from 40 yards to give Green Bay a lead, 3-0.

Gordon’s pass break up came in a one-on-one situation against Green Bay receiver Allen Lazard.

Injury updates

For the Bears, receiver Velus Jones Jr. is inactive and will not play. Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury for several weeks. He did not play in the season opener last week.

Defensive back Elijah Hicks, offensive lineman Michael Schofield, defensive back Lamar Jackson, offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter and tight end Jake Tonges are also inactive Sunday.

For the Packers, receiver Allen Lazard is active and will play after missing last week’s opener. Tackle David Bakhtiari is inactive. Also inactive for Green Bay is safety Tariq Carpenter, tackle Caleb Jones, lineman Sean Rhyan, receiver Samori Toure and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.

Big moment for Justin Fields

Sunday will be one of the most-watched Bears games this season. It’s the only time the Bears are scheduled to play on Sunday Night Football, the NFL’s premier broadcast. Bears vs. Packers always draws a good viewing audience, too.

This will be a big moment for this young Bears team and quarterback Justin Fields. The Packers come in after losing their Week 1 opener to the Vikings. They will be hungry to remind the Bears where they stand in the NFC North pecking order.

Here are five things to watch during the game. Was anybody brave enough to pick the Bears? Here are our staff picks for this week’s game. If the Bears are ever going to “take the north,” as general manager Ryan Poles said, they’re going to have to go through the Packers at some point.

Also, be sure to check out Shaw Local’s weekend feature on cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who spoke about losing his friend in a shooting last year and his efforts to honor his friend through a nonprofit foundation.

Here’s what else happened at Halas Hall this week

