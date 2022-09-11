Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers live updates from Soldier Field

CHICAGO – The NFL season is here.

The Bears and the 49ers will open the season Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. This will be the first game for new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and the first game under new general manager Ryan Poles. It also will be the first look at the pairing between offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterback Justin Fields.

Follow @bears_insider for live updates all game long. Shaw Local Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond is covering the game live from Soldier Field. Follow him on Twitter at @sean_hammond and on Instagram at @bears_reporter. Reporter Jake Bartelson will also be reporting live from Soldier Field, follow him on Twitter at @JakeBartelson.

Tarp is coming off the field at Soldier Field. pic.twitter.com/BgMiCpBw8i — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 11, 2022

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Fields throws 1st interception of season

On third down midway through the first quarter, Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw his first interception of the season. The QB had plenty of time in the pocket, but threw the ball into coverage down the field on a pass intended for receiver Dante Pettis.

San Francisco safety Talanoa Hufanga came down with the interception near midfield.

Brisker with a fumble recovery

Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker made his presence felt on the first defensive possession of the season. Brisker recovered a fumble after cornerback Jaylon Johnson knocked the ball from the hands of 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.

The 49ers had moved into the red zone and were threatening to take an early lead before the rookie second-round pick pounced on the loose football.

Injury updates

Bears lineman Lucas Patrick is active and expected to dress for the game. Patrick just returned from a hand injury after missing much of training camp. How he factors into the Bears’ game plan is unclear. He came to Chicago to play center, but the hand injury to his dominant hand might limit him to guard for the time being.

For the Bears, receiver Velus Jones Jr., defensive back Elijah Hicks, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan, guard Ja’Tyre Carter, tackle Alex Leatherwood and tight end Trevon Wesco are officially listed as inactive.

49ers tight end George Kittle is officially listed as inactive. He will not play Sunday.

Picks, predictions and previews

The Bears and 49ers squared off a year ago. Rolling Meadows native Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers to a 33-22 victory at Soldier Field. This year, second-year quarterback Trey Lance has taken over for Garoppolo as the starter in San Francisco.

In Chicago, Eberflus will be coaching his first game as an NFL head coach. Quarterback Justin Fields enters the season with high expectations. Sunday will be the first step toward seeing if he can live up to the hype.

Get ready for the game with Shaw Local’s five things to watch. See our staff predictions here.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

[ Bears Insider podcast 272: Bears vs. 49ers preview ]

[ We want to be good neighbors:’ Bears hold forum to discuss Arlington Park redevelopment plan ]

[ Bears release initial Arlington Park redevelopment plans; vow no tax dollars for stadium structure ]

[ For Luke Getsy, Justin Fields, real test begins Sunday against 49ers defense ]

[ Chicago Bears name QB Justin Fields 1 of 4 team captains ]

[ Bears Down, Nerd Up: A preseason stat breakdown for the Chicago Bears ]