Lake Zurich native Jack Sanborn lands spot on Chicago Bears’ 53-man roster

Making an NFL team as an undrafted free agent is no easy feat.

Bears linebacker Joe Thomas can attest to this fact as he went undrafted out of South Carolina State, failed to make the Packers in 2014, went to the Cowboys in 2015 and finally found a way onto an active roster when the Packers claimed him off Dallas’ practice squad.

Seven years later, Thomas is still in the NFL because coaches love that he can play every linebacker position and contribute on special teams.

“You can never be comfortable,” Thomas said. “Don’t give them a reason to get you out of there cuz it’ll happen quick.”

Great advice, especially for every bubble guy who was named to the Bears’ 53-man roster Tuesday. The group includes Lake Zurich’s Jack Sanborn, another undrafted linebacker who began making a name for himself during the Bears’ preseason victory over the Chiefs at Soldier Field on Aug. 13.

“Excited. Exactly what I wanted,” said Sanborn, who was surrounded by about a dozen reporters after Tuesday’s practice at Halas Hall.

Incredibly, Sanborn still hadn’t shared the news with his mom. Too busy with meetings and practice, apparently.

So how did he do it?

“I mean it was hard work,” Sanborn said. “You’re competing against the best football players in the world. It’s the NFL. So it’s a different level, but I’m just trying to be myself every day.”

Sanborn, who played his college ball at Wisconsin, has shown a nose for the ball -- he intercepted a pass against Kansas City and recovered a fumble -- has proved capable in coverage and is a sure tackler.

Sanborn’s 4.73 time in the 40-yard dash likely scared teams away, but the Bears signed him almost immediately after the draft ended.

Thomas said he noticed a difference in Sanborn when training camp started. He seemed more explosive and quicker, and also had more mobility in his hips.

“That work he put in right there? I think that brought him back in a good space (athletically),” Thomas said. “Then him just understanding the defense ... so he’ll be to a play quicker. It doesn’t matter how fast you are as long as you diagnose it quick and you can be there. He does that well.”

The coaches certainly noticed.

“When guys make plays ... you always take a look at those guys,” said coach Matt Eberflus. “Because when you hit the ball and you do things that change football games, you give guys a chance.”

Now it’s up to Sanborn to make the most of it.

He joins a linebacking unit with Roquan Smith as the clear-cut star, but Thomas and Nick Morrow were both undrafted; Matthew Adams was a seventh-round pick.

“All those guys proved that you can make it,” Sanborn said.

Which is exactly what two of the veterans expect will happen with Sanborn.

“He came in, he bought into the HITS principle and he made plays in the first preseason game that really elevated him on this roster,” Thomas said. “He’s a smart guy and he’s always willing to learn. I look for him to transcend over the (coming) years.”

Defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad, who was taken in the sixth round, called Sanborn “relentless.”

“That’s the word to sum it up,” Muhammad said. “Eager to learn. Attention to detail. ... That’s how you make a team.

“I think he’s gonna have a great season and I’m excited to see him play.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/sports/20220830/lake-zurichs-sanborn-makes-bears-53-man-roster