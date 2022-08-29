As 53-man roster deadline looms Tuesday, here’s the latest Chicago Bears cuts

LAKE FOREST – All 32 NFL teams must cut their rosters to 53 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday. For most teams, that means cutting more than 20 players in the next 24 hours.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus have some decisions to make as they shape their first roster.

The Bears finished the preseason with a 3-0 record. Quarterback Justin Fields and the first-team offense had its best performance Saturday in a 21-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The regular season opener is looming on Sept. 11 against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. What the roster looks like heading into that matchup will start to take shape in the coming hours and days.

The Cuts

The Bears already waived the following players:

DB Jon Alexander

C Corey Dublin

WR Kevin Shaa

Analysis

The Bears signed Dublin as a backup center after rookie sixth-round draft pick Doug Kramer went on injured reserve due to a lower leg injury earlier this month. Shaa, an undrafted rookie out of Liberty, made a nice play here and there during minicamp, but was simply buried too far down on the depth chart at receiver.