Chicago Bears notes: Luke Getsy’s offense shows promise in preseason finale

The Bears faced a first-and-20 in the first quarter Saturday night following a holding penalty. During the past three seasons, under former coach Matt Nagy, that was almost a death sentence for a drive.

It wasn’t Saturday.

The first-and-20 was the perfect example of why Bears fans should be feeling optimistic about offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense. Quarterback Justin Fields connected with receiver Dante Pettis for a 14-yard gain on a comeback route, then found tight end Cole Kmet on a short pass where Kmet fought for a first down.

One play later, Fields found tight end Ryan Griffin for a 22-yard touchdown pass.

The Bears beat the Cleveland Browns, 21-20, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, and Fields led the first-team offense to three touchdown drives. In all, Fields ended his day 14-for-16 passing for 156 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

He connected with Griffin, Pettis and Kmet for touchdowns. It should be noted that the Browns played without their top pass rushers (Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney) and cornerbacks (Greg Newsome II and Denzel Ward).

The Bears’ starters played most of the first half. It was the most reps they saw in the preseason after playing only briefly in the first two games. It was also the longest look at Getsy’s play calling and scheme. Getsy, who was previously the QB coach in Green Bay, has never called plays at the NFL level before.

The starting offense had just one bad possession, the opening series, when the offensive line looked shaky during a quick three-and-out. After that, Fields and the offense found their stride.

Getsy put Fields in advantageous positions to make throws. When the QB had a clean pocket, he had no problem completing passes down field.

The Bears had nice balance between the run and the pass. Running back David Montgomery, playing his first preseason action, looked good in the run game, especially on a 13-yard first-down run early in the second quarter. Montgomery ran for 28 yards on nine carries. Running back Khalil Herbert ran for 14 yards on four carries.

Head coach Matt Eberflus should feel optimistic with where his offense is trending as the regular season approaches. Yes, it was a meaningless preseason game and it’s always wise not to read too much into preseason results.

But the starting offense had previously played only 27 snaps heading into Saturday night. It needed more reps. It got them Saturday – and looked good doing it.

Veterans sitting: After returning to team drills in practice this week, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith did not play Saturday night. Eberflus indicated earlier in the week that Smith would play in Saturday’s game.

In an interview on the FOX-32 broadcast, Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Smith experienced “some tightness” during pregame warm ups. Smith has been practicing for only one week since ending his contract standoff with the Bears. He will head into the regular season without seeing a single snap of preseason action.

Several other veteran defenders also sat out Saturday, including defensive end Robert Quinn, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Eddie Jackson.

On offense, rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. did not play. Veteran Byron Pringle has been out with a quad injury for several weeks and did not play Saturday.

Defensive notes: Bears cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. had an interception against Cleveland QB Jacoby Brissett. Stroman also broke up two passes and had four tackles. He had a key pass break up when the Browns went for a two-point conversion, and the lead, late in the fourth quarter.

Lake Zurich native Jack Sanborn played nearly the entire second half at linebacker. Sanborn, an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, is fighting for a roster spot. He totaled three tackles.

Injury update: Bears rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson suffered a leg injury in the first half and did not return. Running back Darrynton Evans also left the game with an apparent injury, but did return after a brief hiatus.