Chicago Bears training camp notes: Rookies Kyler Gordon, Velus Jones Jr. return to practice

LAKE FOREST – Kyler Gordon wanted to play Saturday.

“I would just say I was itching to go be out there,” Gordon said Monday. “It just looked so fun.”

The 22-year-old Bears rookie cornerback had to sit out Saturday’s preseason win over the Chiefs, and it was killing him. He took one step closer to finally seeing game action Monday when he returned to practice at Halas Hall. Gordon practiced for the first time in a while, returning after a dealing with an undisclosed minor injury.

If all goes well, Gordon will make his preseason debut on Thursday in Seattle – which will essentially be a homecoming for the Washington native.

“It was meant to be,” Gordon said. “It’s God’s plan. I’m just excited.”

Gordon was one of several key players to return to practice. Running back David Montgomery and tight end Cole Kmet returned after sitting out several days, and Saturday’s game, with undisclosed injuries. Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. also returned after dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Both Gordon and Jones have been sidelined for about 10 days. The rookies saw limited action in their return to practice Monday, and will probably ramp up over the coming days.

Jones’ return could be a real boost for the offense, which has been dealing with several injuries at the receiver position. Receivers Byron Pringle (quad), N’Keal Harry (ankle) and David Moore (lower leg) have all gone down with injuries. Of those three, Pringle is the only one who has been present at practice and who is expected to return in the near future.

In the meantime, other players have stepped up. Second-year receiver Dazz Newsome caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs on Saturday.

“It was good to be able to see everybody operate the way that we did, but I think it’s cool to give all those guys an opportunity in a bunch of different things,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “You saw Dante [Pettis] and you saw Dazz and you saw Nsimba [Webster], you saw all those guys having opportunities to do a bunch of different things.”

Fans will be eager to see what Jones brings to the table. The Bears selected him with a third-round pick this spring. Jones is a versatile player and a strong receiver. Getsy could use him in any number of ways.

Gordon, in a lot of ways, is similar in his versatility for the defense. The Bears have tested him out at both boundary corner and nickel corner. He said Monday that he’ll probably play “all over the place.”

Attendance: Cornerback Kindle Vildor also made his return to practice Monday.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, center Doug Kramer, receiver Tajae Sharpe and defensive tackle Justin Jones, who were previously full participants, sat out Monday. Brisker is fresh off an impressive performance against the Chiefs.

Several other players remain out: receiver Byron Pringle, cornerback Tavon Young, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and safety Dane Cruikshank. Linebacker Roquan Smith continues to sit out practice as he awaits a new contract.