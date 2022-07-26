Bears sign free agent OL Riley Reiff, rookie safety Jaquan Brisker

LAKE FOREST – The Bears have signed veteran free agent offensive lineman Riley Reiff, general manager Ryan Poles announced Tuesday.

Reiff, 33, signed a one-year contract worth at least $10 million and up to $12.5 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Bengals’ OT Riley Reiff reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million, with $10 million likely to be earned, with the Chicago Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2022

Reiff is an 11th-year NFL veteran who has started 139 career games. The former first-round draft pick spent five years with the Detroit Lions and four years with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

Reiff started 12 games for the Bengals last season. He missed the end of the season with an ankle injury and did not play during the Bengals’ Super Bowl run. Reiff has primarily been a tackle during his NFL career, but has experience in several spots. He began last season as the starting right tackle for the Bengals.

Additionally, Poles announced that the Bears have signed rookie second-round draft pick Jaquan Brisker.

The safety out of Penn State was the last of the Bears’ draft picks to sign his rookie contract. Brisker was the 48th overall pick in last spring’s NFL draft. His rookie contract is for four years.

Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus spoke publicly Tuesday as players were reporting for training camp. The team will hold its first practice of camp on Wednesday.