Bears sign WRs Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis

The Bears signed a pair of veteran wide receivers Thursday, adding Tajae Sharpe and Dante Pettis to their roster. Each signed a one-year contract.

To make room on the roster, the Bears waived receivers Cyrus Holder and Henry Litwin.

Pettis, 26, has appeared in 33 career games during stints with the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants. He appeared in 13 games with the Giants last season, making 10 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown.

For his career, Pettis has caught 52 passes for 739 yards and nine touchdowns. He is a former second-round pick. The 49ers took him 44th overall out of Washington in the 2018 draft.

While neither signing is splashy, the moves do give the Bears some needed experience at wide receiver. Neither Pettis nor Sharpe projects as a surefire starter, but it’s possible they could compete for a starting job in training camp.

At the very least, it gives the Bears some more options behind top receivers Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle.

In his career, Sharpe has recorded 117 catches for 1,397 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Titans in 2016.