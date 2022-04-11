Bears sign defensive back Tavon Young

The Bears officially signed veteran free agent cornerback Tavon Young to a one-year contract on Monday.

Young, 28, has played for the Baltimore Ravens since 2016, when they selected him with a fourth-round draft pick out of Temple. Young played in all 17 games for the Ravens last season, making seven starts. He had one interception, three passes defended, two sacks and 35 combined tackles.

🔒 it down.



We have signed @TY_Real1 to a one-year contract. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 11, 2022

Young has dealt with injury troubles in the past. He has twice torn an ACL, missing the entire 2017 season and missing all but two games of the 2020 season. A neck injury kept him off of the field for all of 2019 as well.

He has appeared in games during four seasons, totaling 50 regular season games with 24 starts. He has four career interceptions, 16 passes defended, four sacks, 11 tackles for loss, six QB hits and three fumble recoveries.

Young grew up in Maryland and played for head coach Matt Rhule at Temple.

He served as the slot cornerback for the Ravens. As that fifth defensive back, he typically lined up with whichever receiver was in the slot. The 2021 Bears never truly settled on one slot cornerback last season and failed to find someone who could do the job consistently. The position requires a lot more support in the run game than a typical outside corner and a lot of communication with other defensive backs when playing in zone.

The Bears currently have Jaylon Johnson at one starting outside cornerback spot. The other outside cornerback spot is up for grabs. Cornerbacks Kindle Vildor and Thomas Graham Jr. figure to be in the mix to earn a starting spot. The Bears might also add someone later this month in the draft.