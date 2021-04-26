Bears draft targets: What to know about Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw

Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw is a big pure left tackle, which makes him one of the most popular offensive linemen in the 2021 draft.

As Shaw Local analyst Hub Arkush wrote, it’s hard to see him dropping to the Bears at No. 20, but it’s not out of the realm of possibilities. If the Bears are convinced they need their left tackle of the future, they might be willing to trade up to get him if Darrisaw falls into the picks 15-to-19 range.

Arkush considers Darrisaw the third-best tackle in the 2021 draft.

“He is athletically gifted, and his natural talent is through the roof,” Arkush wrote. “The only questions from a few scouts are is he nasty enough and can he stay focused and obsessed for a full 60 minutes. When his motor is on, he can be as good as they get.”

Prep: Darrisaw grew up in Virginia and played high school ball at Riverdale Baptist School. He saw playing time as a freshman and became a starting tackle his sophomore year. He was under-recruited coming out of high school. Despite several FCS-level college offers, Darrisaw spent a year at Fork Union Military Academy in 2017 after high school. Virginia Tech was his only FBS offer and he enrolled the following year.

Personal: Darrisaw can be a quiet guy. His mother, Kim Cherry, once told The Roanoke Times, “You’ll see him before you will hear him.” He’s pretty private on social media as well. His Instagram account shows just 11 posts. According to his personal website, he takes pride in his culinary skills and makes a mean lemon pound cake.

College: Darrisaw came in and stated 12 games at left tackle for Virginia Tech as a freshman. He played in and started 35 games over three years with the Hokies. Every one of those starts came at left tackle. In his three-year career, he missed only two games due to injury. He was a First-Team All-ACC performer as a junior in 2020.

Outlook: At 6-foot-4, 322 pounds, he has the size to succeed as an NFL tackle. His arms are 34 1/4 inches and his hands span 9 1/4 inches, both right in line with where a tackle should be. He elected to do only position drills at his Pro Day, skipping the 40-yard dash and bench press, among other measurables.

His extensive experience at left tackle in college is something NFL personnel will love. Three years of starting experience at left tackle is no small thing. Darrisaw is generally considered an excellent blocker in the run game.

“He’s got really, really strong upper body,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “He can latch and control guys, powerful guy.”