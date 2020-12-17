Bears

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson misses Wednesday practice with shoulder injury

Johnson left Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans due to the injury

By Sean Hammond
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson during Monday's game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif.

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson during a game earlier this season against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif. (AP photo)

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson remained out of practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

Johnson left Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans due to the injury. The rookie previously had shoulder surgery prior to the 2020 season.

The Bears did not hold a full practice Wednesday, but the team provided an estimated injury report. The Bears delayed practice Wednesday after the courier transporting the team’s COVID-19 tests failed to arrive at the lab.

Out of an abundance of caution, the team re-tested players and staff Wednesday and delayed practice four hours. Wednesday’s practice was just a walk-through.

“The NFL did confirm to us that it was nothing on our end,” coach Matt Nagy said. “It is disruptive, it’s disappointing, frustrating, but then again it’s been 2020 and we just got to have that mentality of being able to adjust and move on.”

Defensive backs Buster Skrine (concussion) and Deon Bush (foot) also would’ve missed practice, had a full practice been held.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack (shoulder) was listed as a full participant after he missed much of the previous week of practice. Tight end Jimmy Graham (hip), receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) and outside linebacker James Vaughters (knee) were also listed as full participants despite injuries.

