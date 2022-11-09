‘Disappointed with these results’: Durkin leaves Illinois House GOP leadership post

Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, a Western Springs Republican, has announced he’s giving up his party leadership position.

He made the decision following Tuesday’s election results, which he described as disappointing to fellow Republicans.

“While I am not pleased with the results, I will accept them,” he said in a three-paragraph news release. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as leader of the House Republican caucus, but it’s time for the Illinois Republican Party to rebuild with new leaders who can bring independents back to the party that are needed to bring change to the state.”

Durkin was tapped as the GOP House minority leader in 2013. He was first elected to the state legislature’s lower chamber in 1995. He left the House in 2003 when redistricting put him in a fellow GOP incumbent’s district, but ran successfully again in 2006.

“I began this journey as a voice of moderation and conclude this journey the same way I started, a voice of moderation,” he said. “I am proud of all our campaigns who fought hard over the last year. I congratulate all of the Republicans who will now represent these important voices in the General Assembly and fight against the Democratic Party of Illinois.”

It’s unclear who might take the reins in Durkin’s absence.

