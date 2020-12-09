Santa still seeing children at Geneva Visitor Center

Santa is seeing children at the Geneva Visitors Center by appointment weekends through Dec. 20. (Photo provided)

Santa is still coming to Geneva. He’s just not going to be in his house.

Santa is going to be in the Geneva Visitor Center, 10 S. Third St., visiting with children in a socially distant way.

Since the Geneva Chamber of Commerce could not host its annual Christmas Walk because of the pandemic, children could not sit on Santa’s lap as in years past.

Chamber spokeswoman Laura Rush said they devised the next best thing.

Children can visit with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20.

“It’s by reservation,” Rush said. “We have 180 reservations and a few remaining open.”

Before he arrives at the Geneva Visitor Center, Santa will get into a horse-drawn carriage at 10 a.m. and ride around downtown for about 20 minutes before going into the center to meet with children.

“My opportunity to talk with all the kids is a little more challenging, but I can still get all their letters and see them from a safe distance,” Santa said. “It just means they can’t sit on my lap or come up and whisper in my ear about the secret gift they want to get.”

Because of the pandemic, Christmas is going to be different in a lot of ways this year, Santa said. There’s some modification, but visits with Santa will still happen, he said.

“This has been a tough year for everybody, and the opportunity to see Santa is important. And I think there’s been a lot of creativity on how to allow that to safely happen,” Santa said. “I will be completely behind glass by myself. They will have the opportunity to be there on the other side of the window. ... And that way we can take pictures without me wearing a mask.”

In past years, Santa met with children in the Santa House.

“There would be a big line the whole time I’m there, dozens of kids and families waiting to come in and see us,” Santa said.

Reservations and no walk-ups allow children to have safety and comfort while they enjoy the holiday tradition until everyone is vaccinated for Christmas 2021, Santa said.

“Kids can still tell me what they want and have an opportunity for a picture,” Santa said. “It will be another unique memory of 2020. … The Chamber of Commerce team figured out a safe way for the tradition to continue and try and bring just that little sense of normalcy back, especially to the kids. They need something like that.”

The cost to see Santa is $10 a family. Registration is through the Chamber website, members.genevachamber.com.