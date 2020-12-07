Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

Nick Zeigler (left) and Enrique Jones of the Illinois Department of Public Health check in a patient who’s stopped at the Ogle County Health Department in Oregon Wednesday for a free COVID-19 test. The group will be at the same place Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Alex Paschal)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,691 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 90 additional deaths Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate increased to 10.1%. The state received the results of 77,569 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Monday afternoon.

Illinois has seen 796,264 cases of the virus, and 13,343 people have died. The state has conducted 11,178,783 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 5,190 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 30 patients over the previous day, and the first time in seven days that hospitalizations have increased. Of those hospitalizations, 1,123 were in intensive care units, and 648 were on ventilators.

Regional update

Currently, all 11 of the state’s health regions are under additional mitigation measures from the IDPH, and as of Nov. 20, all 11 regions are under Tier 3 mitigations.

Regional data from the IDPH remains on a three-day lag.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region’s positivity rate decreased to 12.3%. Currently, 20.7% of medical/surgical beds are available and 26.8% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days more than the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and one day above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

The Lake/McHenry region has a rolling, seven-day average of 314 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, and that number has decreased for six consecutive days.

Within this region, McHenry County's seven-day positivity rate average decreased to 14.7%. Lake County, which does about two-thirds of the testing in the region, is reporting a rolling average of 11.5%.

Finally, within the Lake/McHenry region, there are 56 available, staffed ICU beds out of 188 total, an increase of six from Sunday's update.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen zero consecutive days under the 12% threshold to return to Tier 2 mitigations. The region’s positivity rate decreased slightly to 13.0%. Currently, 16.1% of medical/surgical beds are available and 20.3% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days over the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and seven consecutive days under the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

The Kane/DuPage region has a rolling, seven-day average of 607 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Within this region, Kane County's seven-day positivity average is at 14.8%, and DuPage County is at 12.4%.

Finally, within the DuPage/Kane region, there are 67 available, staffed ICU beds out of 344 total, a decrease of four since Sunday.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen zero consecutive days under the 12% threshold to return to Tier 2 mitigations. The region's positivity rate decreased to 15.7%. Currently, 21.2% of medical/surgical beds are available and 26.5% of ICU beds.

The region has four consecutive days over the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and two consecutive days over the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

The Will/Kankakee region has a rolling, seven-day average of 302 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Finally, within the Will/Kankakee region, there are 44 available, staffed ICU beds out of 162 total, an increase of five over Sunday.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen zero consecutive days under the 12% threshold to return to Tier 2 mitigations. The region’s positivity rate stayed flat at 14.7%. Currently, 26.8% of medical/surgical beds are available and 21.6% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Region 1 has a rolling, seven-day average of 238 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Within this region, DeKalb County's positivity rate decreased to 14.0%, Lee County's rate stayed flat at 11.4%, and Whiteside County's rate dropped to 13.0%.

Finally, within this region, there are 43 available, staffed ICU beds out of 179 total, an increase of seven from Sunday.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen zero consecutive days under the 12% threshold to return to Tier 2 mitigations. The region's positivity rate decreased slightly to 13.6%. Currently, 21.8% of medical/surgical beds are available and 15.2% of ICU beds.

The region has six consecutive days under the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Region 2 has a rolling, seven-day average of 443 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased nine out of the past 10 days in this region.

Within this region, La Salle county's seven-day positivity rate decreased to 13.5%.

Finally, within this region, there are 46 available, staffed ICU beds out of 255, an increase of six since Sunday.

Chicago has seen zero consecutive days under the 12% threshold to return to Tier 2 mitigations. The region's positivity rate decreased to 12.5%. Currently, 18.9% of medical/surgical beds are available and 20.8% of ICU beds.

The region has two consecutive days above the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and four consecutive days below the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Chicago has a rolling, seven-day average of 1,210 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 8 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Suburban Cook County has seen zero consecutive days under the 12% threshold to return to Tier 2 mitigations. The region's positivity rate increased to 12.8%. Currently, 21.7% of medical/surgical beds are available and 16.8% of ICU beds.

The region has six consecutive days under the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and two consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Suburban Cook County has a rolling, seven-day average of 1,473 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

To see how other regions across the state are doing, see the full IDPH dashboard here.

Newly reported deaths include:

• Champaign County: 1 female 90s

• Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 5 males 90s

• DuPage County: 1 male 60s

• Fayette County: 1 male 90s

• Ford County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

• Kane County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s

• Lake County: 1 female youth, 1 male 80s

• Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

• Marion County: 1 female 70s

• Mason County: 1 female 60s

• Massac County: 1 male 80s

• McHenry County: 1 female 70s

• McLean County: 1 female 80s

• Mercer County: 1 male 70s

• Peoria County: 1 female 70s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

• Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

• Warren County: 1 female 50s

• Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

• Woodford County: 1 female 100+