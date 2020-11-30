DeKalb man in his 60s dies from COVID-19 over Thanksgiving weekend as over 250 cases reported

A health care worker collects a sample from a person in line with a doctor's order for a COVID-19 test Nov. 9 at Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care in McHenry. (Matthew Apgar)

A DeKalb County man in his 60s died over the Thanksgiving weekend from the novel coronavirus, health officials announced on Monday.

The man’s death brings the death toll to 47 in the county from the virus, as the DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported an average of over 50 cases per day over the holiday weekend, as cases soared past 5,000 overall. Cases announced Monday reflect five days’ worth of data, according to the county health department.

The lowest single-day reported by the county over the last month was 48 cases reported on Nov. 3.

In all, the 253 new cases reported Monday brought the total to 5,101.

There were also 24 new cases reported at area long-term care facilities - 20 at Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center (six staff, 14 residents), three at DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (two staff, one resident), and one at Pine Acres in a staff member.

There have been 2,374 cases reported in November so far, compared to 2,727 total reported in all the other months of the pandemic combined (March through October).

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county rose for the first time in more than a week, to 11.5% from 10.6% the three days prior, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The positivity rate for Region 1, which includes DeKalb, dropped to 15% down from 16.6% a week ago.

By the numbers

To date, there are nine long-term care facilities in outbreak mode in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DeKalb reports 28 cases (26 in staff, two in a resident), Oak Crest-DeKalb Area Retirement Center in DeKalb reports 45 cases (21 in staff, 24 in residents with one death), Bethany Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in DeKalb reports 25 cases (21 in staff, four in residents), Pine Acres Rehabilitation and Living Center reports three cases (two staff, one resident), Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center in Shabbona reports 27 cases (12 in staff, 15 in a resident), and Heritage Woods in DeKalb reports seven cases (five in staff, two in residents). Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore reports 15 cases (six in staff, nine in residents). Sandwich Rehabilitation reports four cases (three in staff and one resident), and Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich reports two cases (one each in an employee and resident).

In total, there have been 857 cases in DeKalb County residents 19 or younger, 1,235 in their 20s, 728 in their 30s, 755 in their 40s, 674 in their 50s, 433 in their 60s, 232 in their 70s and 187 in their 80s or older.

To date, there have been 27 deaths reported in DeKalb County residents in their 80s, six in their 70s, six in their 60s, four in their 50s, two in their 40s, one in their 30s and one infant.

According to county data, DeKalb has seen between 2,251 and 2,255 cases. There are between 1,051 and 1,055 cases in Sycamore, 436 to 440 in Sandwich and Plano (listed as one region on the site), 426 and 430 cases in Genoa, 241 and 245 cases in Cortland, 131 and 135 cases in Kirkland, 121 and 125 in Kingston, 111 and 115 cases in Hinckley, 71 to 75 cases in Somonauk, 66 and 70 in Malta, 56 and 60 in Waterman, 36 to 40 in Shabbona, 31 and 35 in Maple Park, 11 and 15 in Clare and six and 10 in Esmond and Earlville. Lee, Leland and Marengo and Rochelle each report between one and five cases.

The DeKalb County website lists residents that only live within the county lines for a municipality, while the IDPH website lists everyone within a certain ZIP code. Numbers also may vary because of data lags.

The 60115 ZIP code, including DeKalb, had 2,189 cases reported and 32,746 tests administered (a positivity rate of 6.7%); the 60178 ZIP code, including Sycamore, had 1,061 cases and 12,051 tests (8.8%); the 60548 ZIP code, including Sandwich, had 656 cases and 7,598 tests (8.6%); the 60111 ZIP code, including Clare, reported 15 cases and 150 tests (10%); the 60112 ZIP code, including Cortland, had 241 cases and 2,586 tests (9.3%); the 60135 ZIP code, including Genoa, had 422 cases and 3,912 tests (12.6%); the 60145 ZIP code, including Kingston, had 119 cases and 1,067 tests (11.1%); the 60146 ZIP code, including Kirkland, had 146 cases and 1,476 tests (9.9%); the 60520 ZIP code, including Hinckley, had 111 cases and 1,359 tests (8.2%); the 60550 ZIP code, including Shabbona, had 39 cases and 865 tests (4.5%); the 60150 ZIP code, including Malta, had 61 cases and 858 tests (7.1%); the 60151 ZIP code, including parts of Maple Park in both DeKalb and Kane counties, had 171 cases and 1,933 tests (8.8%); the 60556 ZIP code, including Waterman, had 56 cases and 767 tests (7.3%).

The IDPH reported 726,304 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, while 12,278 people have died statewide. There have been 10,497,998 tests performed.

The entire state moved to Tier 3 mitigation measures Nov. 20 to help stop the spread of COVID-19, including a continued prohibition on indoor dining at bars and restaurants, closures of gaming facilities and casinos and capping all gatherings to 10 or fewer, with officials urging residents to stay at home unless necessary and avoid holiday travel or family gatherings. DeKalb County’s health region has been under enhanced mitigations since Oct. 3. Under the new restrictions, each of the 11 health care regions can independently have restrictions eased if metrics improve.

In order for the region to move back to Tier 2 mitigation measures, with no restrictions on retail stores, gyms, casinos, gaming facilities, etc., the region needs to report three consecutive days of the regional positivity rate under 12%. In order to lift restrictions on bars and restaurants, the region’s rates need to be below 8%. Region 1′s seven-day rate has not dropped below 8% since mitigation measures first went into effect Oct. 3.