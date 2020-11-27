McHenry County reports 737 new confirmed cases, no additional deaths over the holiday weekend

The McHenry County Department of Health reported 737 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths over the holiday weekend. This includes cases reported Thursday through Monday.

This brings the county's totals to 13,169 confirmed cases, 147 related deaths and six probable deaths. The county's recovery rate currently sits at 98%.

McHenry County residents have been tested a total of 151,347 times since the pandemic began, according to county-specific data collected by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Tier 3 of the IDPH’s COVID-19 mitigation measures took effect across the state Friday, Nov. 20.

The new restrictions shut down a few industries, such as casinos and theaters, and tightened capacity restrictions on many others.

In order to move back to Tier 2, which is less restrictive, Region 9 (McHenry and Lake counties) must meet three metrics tracked by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

First, the region must report a seven-day average test positivity rate of less than a 12% for three consecutive days. As of Monday, McHenry County's positivity rate was 16.4% and Region 9 was at 12.8%.

Second, intensive care unit and hospital bed availability must be greater than 20% for three consecutive days. As of Monday, Region 9 was satisfying this metric, according to regional data from the IDPH.

Third, the region must show a decline in average COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven out of the past ten days. On Monday, Region 9 reported eight days of decreases in hospital admissions for COVID-19 out of the past 10 days, satisfying this metric as well.

Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday, however, none of the state’s 11 health care regions would advance to Tier 2 mitigations “for a few weeks” even if they hit the necessary metrics to do so because of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings.

The Lake County Health Department reported a total of 36,091 confirmed cases and 603 related deaths Monday.

The Kane County Health Department has reported a total of 29,314 confirmed cases and 423 deaths as of Thursday.

Statewide, the IDPH reported a total of 726,304 confirmed cases and 12,278 related deaths. So far, Illinois has conducted 10,497,998 COVID-19 tests. The statewide recovery rate is 97%.

Among McHenry County ZIP codes, Crystal Lake (60014) has the highest number of COVID-19 cases with a total of 1,982 confirmed cases reported over the course of the pandemic, according to county data. Woodstock (60098) follows with 1,631 cases.

The McHenry County health department reports only ZIP code data that is located within McHenry County, a department spokeswoman said. Any discrepancies between county and IDPH numbers likely are because of the data's provisional nature and because each health department finalizes its data at different times, she said.

The following is the rest of the local breakdown of cases by ZIP code: McHenry (60050) 1,326; Lake in the Hills (60156) 1,213; Huntley (60142) 1,053; Algonquin (60102) 1,000; Harvard (60033) 926; Johnsburg and McHenry (60051) 845; Cary (60013) 774; Marengo (60152) 575; Wonder Lake (60097) 422; Crystal Lake, Bull Valley and Prairie Grove (60012) 396; Spring Grove (60081) 318; Island Lake (60042) 166; Richmond (60071) 145; Fox River Grove (60021) 142; Hebron (60034) 72; Union (60180) 48; Barrington (60010) 43; and Ringwood and Wonder Lake (60072) 27.