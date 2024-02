Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for October. The sixth-grade students are Addison Rodriguez, Noah Murcia, Callie Countryman and Andrew Swedberg. The seventh-grade students are Kaitlyn Hebert, Braycen Carlson, Payton Kalweit and Tyler Hiland. The eighth-grade students are Ellie Davis, Johnny Lochbaum, Aubrey Granata and Kaiden Von Schnase. (Photo provided)