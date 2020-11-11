Fox River Grove Village Hall to close to public because of rising COVID-19 cases in county

The downtown area of Fox River Grove is seen looking northwest from Route 14. (Shaw Local News Network)

Because of a “spike” in the COVID-19 test positivity rate in McHenry County, Fox River Grove will be closing its village hall to the public until further notice, starting Friday.

In a notice to residents Wednesday, Village President Robert Nunamaker said he is ordering the closure to protect essential village employees and operations and to ensure continued service for residents and businesses.

On the same day the announcement was made, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the highest number of people with COVID-19 in the hospital on any single day during the pandemic.

Also on Wednesday, McHenry County’s seven-day positivity rate average climbed to 20.3%, according to the IDPH.

Although Fox River Grove’s Village Hall, at 305 Illinois St., will be closed, staff will be available to the public via phone or email during regular business hours, Nunamaker said.

Residents are being asked to conduct business online when practical. Those wanting to pay utility bills in person can use the drop box near the front entrance of Village Hall. Requests for service also can be submitted online.

All community groups that use space at the Village Hall will have to find an alternate meeting location.

Meetings subject to the Open Meetings Act will continue to be public, Nunamaker said, but they may be less frequent or held remotely.

“Please use all precautionary measures if you choose to attend a public meeting where public attendance is permitted,” Nunamaker said.