Incumbent Dennis Miller takes over 62% of vote in DeKalb County Coroner race in unofficial results

As of 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, 65 out of 65 DeKalb precincts were fully reporting, and 47,982 voters cast their ballots throughout DeKalb County, though nearly 2,000 outstanding mail-in ballots weren’t returned as of about four days ago, said Doug Johnson, DeKalb County clerk and recorder Tuesday night.

Ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted if they arrive by 14 days after the election.

Incumbent Dennis Miller, a Republican, was ahead in the DeKalb County Coroner race with 28,888 votes – or 62.28% of votes – as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Democrat challenger Cat Brian Prescott earned 19,685 votes, or 42.45% of the vote according to unofficial results.

Miller, a lifelong resident of the county, said Tuesday he is the only candidate that has the experience and knowledge for the seat. He said he makes a point to treat people how he'd want to be treated if he was in their shoes – care for the deceased, concern for the living – and that's what he will continue to do, should he officially win re-election.

"I treat people with dignity and respect," Miller said.

Miller has served as the county's coroner since 1984 and started as the county's deputy coroner in 1979. He and his wife Jill currently live in Sandwich.

Miller pulls ahead of opponent Cat Brian Prescott, a Democrat and DeKalb resident. Prescott is a van driver for the railroads by trade and a current student at Northern Illinois University.

Miller also said he appreciated having a clean campaign with Prescott.

The coroner's office investigates all sudden, natural and violent deaths in the county that appear to be accidental, homicidal or suicidal, according to the county coroner's website. The office determines the cause and manner of death of those who die within the county.

For the most up-to-date election results for all races, visit www.daily-chronicle.com.

• This story will be updated.