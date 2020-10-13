Sycamore State Theater for sale as retiring owners say sale isn’t pandemic related

The Sycamore State Theater, 420 W. State St. in Sycamore, is listed for sale on RE/MAX for $750,000. Owners Daryl and Kenley Hopper have decided to retire and permanently reside in North Carolina. (Photo provided)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore State Theatre, 420 W. State St. in Sycamore, is for sale.

Owners Daryl and Kenley Hopper have decided to retire and permanently reside in North Carolina.

“I’ve been in the theater business for 46 years,” Daryl Hopper said. “I started working in the Sycamore theater in 1992, and we bought the building in 2000. We decided to retire to North Carolina, and our daughter has been running the theater for two years.”

The Hoppers made a Facebook post on Jan. 2 about selling the business. They hoped to list the building with a real estate agent in March, then the pandemic happened. They waited until September, when the theater reopened, to list it.

The theater is listed for sale for $750,000 on RE/MAX. According to the listing, the building has three movie theaters, five apartments and two store fronts. All units are occupied and generating income. The building was built in 1920 and has 270,000 square feet.

Hopper stressed the decision to sell the building is not related to the pandemic.

“The decision to sell has nothing to do with [COVID-19],” Hopper said. “Selling the building is very difficult, we wanted to stay in theater. But movie theaters’ business is nights, holidays and weekends, and we’re thinking of retirement. I’ve been in the theater business since I was 16, it’s what I’ve loved to do. I love the community, the people and Sycamore.”

Hopper said she hopes the right person comes along to buy the property.

“I want somebody to love it as much as my family has,” she said. “It’s a great business and a lot of fun.”