Rise Up Foundation’s McHenry concerts postponed to June 2021

Rise Up Foundation promised to bring one of the best music lineups McHenry County has seen with its 2020 two-day charity concert.

Now, because of COVID-19, those concerts will have to wait until 2021.

Headliners Brantley Gilbert and Eli Young Band now will be the top billing for the foundation’s June 19, 2021, “Splash into Country” concert. All tickets bought for the 2020 event now will be honored in 2021 at Petersen Park.

None of the rest of the lineup for the June 18, 2021, rescheduled “Rock the Lake” concert has been announced.

Hunter Hayes and former Chicago Bear Zach Miller originally were scheduled to be part of the “Splash into Country” lineup while Third Eye Blind and Local H were scheduled to lead the “Rock the Lake” lineup both on its original date and its rescheduled September date.

“We plan on making that announcement soon,” Rise Up founder Wayne Jett said. “We’re hoping to get an even better act than was previously scheduled for that night.”

Jett said that, with the ticket money already raised, more sponsorships and additional ticket sales when the new full lineup is announced, the Rise Up Foundation is hoping to donate up to $200,000 for the development of a splash pad at Fort McHenry Park even before the concert in 2021.

Jett said that he hopes the entire event can raise $350,000, which will be able to fund the entire splash pad project, which will include adding space to the Fort McHenry parking lot.