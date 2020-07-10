Crystal Lake City Council OKs 280-unit apartments, 320-unit townhome on Lutter Center property

The Crystal Lake City Council on Tuesday approved a 280-unit apartment development and 320-unit townhome development on the southern part of the original Lutter Center property.

The property at 1120 Central Park Drive previously was granted a preliminary planned unit development for 600 townhome units on the full 67 acres, and the approval also was granted through an annexation agreement that is valid through 2025.

An amendment to this annexation agreement, also approved Tuesday, allowed the proposed development to go through while limiting future development on the northern lot of the property to 320 townhome units.

According to the meeting’s agenda packet, the proposed apartment development would be composed of 14 two-story buildings, each with 20 units.

Variations to the developments would allow a net density of 15.4 dwelling units per acre; 539 parking spaces; a free-standing, 6-foot-by-33-square-foot sign; and three 20-square-foot wall signs for a clubhouse.

The clubhouse would include a fitness center, indoor common area with a kitchen, coffee bar, patio and pool, according to city documents.

Eric Thom of Continental Properties told the council he wants to break ground on the development in late fall, including getting construction started, completing major earthwork, completing utilities and beginning work on foundations for the winter.

“We could complete [the development] probably in spring of 2022,” Thom said. “As soon as we have the clubhouse and first building open, we’ll open them. We’ll open these buildings then in sequence as these buildings come online.”

The development was approved unanimously by the council.

It previously had been recommended by a 5-0 vote from the Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission.