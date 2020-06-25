Accident that killed Downers Grove teen not a hit-and-run: Woodridge police

WOODRIDGE - A June 19 accident that killed a 15-year-old Downers Grove boy was not a hit-and-run, Woodridge police said Thursday.

Evan Melau, a Downers Grove South High School student, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a car at 1535 W. 75th St., police said. The incident took place at at about 8:25 p.m., police said.

Melau was riding a bicyle and attempting to cross 75th Street when he struck in the eastbound lane, police said.

An investigation by Woodridge police detectives and MERIT (Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team) indicated the incident was not a hit-and-run accident.

Investigators have accounted for all the vehicles involved. The investigation into the incident continues, and no additional information is available at this time, police said.