No injuries in Cary garage fire

Firefighters in Cary were able to quickly extinguish a garage fire on Wednesday night at a residence on Boxwood Drive.

The Cary Fire Protection District was called to the home in the first block of Boxwood Drive, at 9:09 p.m. Wednesday.

A married couple were the only people home at the time. They had noticed smoke coming into the house from the garage area, went outside to find the source and found the rear wall of the garage on fire.

The couple had attempted to put out the fire but then left the garage before firefighters arrives.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the garage fire upon arrival.

The house was not damaged from the fire but it had to be aired out as it was filled with smoke. No damage estimate was available and the fire remains under investigation.

One of the residents was evaluated for minor burns but did not go to the hospital.

In all, 24 Cary firefighters were at the scene with three engines, a heavy rescue squad and three command units.