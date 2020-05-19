COVID-19 spread at Sheltered Village in Woodstock slows

Sheltered Village, a residential home for adults with developmental disabilities, announced Tuesday that they have been free of COVID-19 symptoms since April 28. (Katie Smith)

Sheltered Village in Woodstock, a residential home for adults with developmental disabilities, has dealt with the COVID-19 virus affecting 89 residential clients since April, when the first case was reported.

The facility has 21 residents and 19 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, while eight residents and one staff member died while in hospital care.

The facility announced Tuesday that it has been symptom free since April 28 and must maintain symptom free until May 27 to consider the outbreak over, according to a news release.

The last reported date of residents presenting symptoms was April 28 and the last reported date of staff presenting symptoms was April 24.

Staff members at Sheltered Village are continuing to adhere to all safety precautions and recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the McHenry County Department of Public Health in order to help contain and minimize spread of the virus, according to the facility.

Sheltered Village went on lockdown on March 17 and continues to only allow essential employees into the building and only after an assessment ensuring employees were symptom and fever-free. Staff are assessed for symptoms prior to entering the building and residents are assessed twice daily.

Sheltered Village will continue to adhere to the protocols currently used until the IDPH and the MCDH gives further direction, according to the facility.

Masks still are required for both residents and staff and strictly enforce social distancing.

Many staff members worked multiple shifts and consecutive days to ensure quality of resident care.

The staff and residents of Sheltered Village said it is thankful for the generosity of the community in donating N-95 and homemade masks as well as the donations of food for residents and staff members.

The facility received many activity supplies from the community organized by a neighbor who began a wish list on Amazon for donations that they received daily.

They also received personal protective equipment supplies from MCDH as well as the IDPH.