One more DeKalb County resident in their 70s tests positive for coronavirus, count rises to 55

SYCAMORE - One new DeKalb County resident in their 70s has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reports the DeKalb County Health Department, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 55 Sunday.

The statewide case total exceeded 30,000 also Sunday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Of DeKalb County's roughly 105,000 population size, less than 500 tests have been administered, according to county health department data, which for the first time Friday reported in an email newsletter that 403 COVID-19 tests have come back negative locally, and 31 residents have fully recovered.

New data released by the IDPH Sunday reveals no COVID-19 outbreaks are yet reported in any longterm care facilities in DeKalb County, though the data is "provisional and subject to change."

Symphony of Joliet nursing home reports the largest fatal outbreak of coronavirus in the state, with 81 cases and 23 deaths, according to the new data.

Also according to the most recent available IDPH hospitalization data from Friday, 1,192 patients statewide are occupying 3,140 ICU beds in hospitals across Illinois, though specific hospitalization data per case or county is not known.

It’s unknown where in DeKalb County the 70-year-old patient lives, though ongoing location range data reported by the county health department shows 21 to 25 cases in the City of DeKalb, 11 to 15 cases in Sycamore, and one to five cases in Kingston, Genoa, Esmond, Malta, Cortland, Shabbona, Hinckley and Sandwich.

Sycamore jumped in number of cases Saturday, according to county data, which showed Sycamore in the six to 10 range on Friday, and 11 to 15 cases Saturday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 22 cases in the 60115 zip code and 11 in the 60178 zip code.

The total countywide case count includes one person under 19, 11 in their 20s (including a Northern Illinois University student), 10 in their 30s, 13 in their 40s, 13 in their 50s (including a reported death of a man in his 50s), and seven in their 70s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday that the statewide death count reached 1,290 with 30,357 cases and 143,318 tests administered.

A Kishwaukee College student also tested positive, along with a second NIU student who does not live in DeKalb County.

The first case in DeKalb County was announced March 21 and the first death on April 6.

Other data is unknown about the cases in the county, as public health officials and representatives of Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital have declined to provide any, citing the health privacy laws that prohibit any information be released that could identify the patient.

The county health department also released for the first time Friday afternoon numbers of recovered and negative reported lab tests.

As of Friday, there have been 403 laboratory tests conducted on DeKalb County residents which came back negative for the viral disease, according to county health numbers. Of the 48 total cases, 31 have fully recovered as of 4:20 p.m. Friday, leaving 16 cases in the recovery period locally.

The report also notes that data is subject to change, since the number of negative tests may be higher than reported as laboratories are not required to report those results.

Limited testing is being conducted at Northwestern Medicine health system hospitals and private lab facilities across the state, which are prioritizing high-risk patients and those experiencing severe symptoms.