McHenry County high school sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

Richmond-Burton’s Peyton Bannon scored 29 points in a 57-40 Kishwaukee River Conference victory against Harvard on Wednesday in Richmond. Bannon made 10 field goals and shot 8 of 12 from the free-throw line. Rachel Baker scored nine, and Haley Davids scored eight for R-B (5-14, 1-3 KRC).

Lauren Shafer led Harvard (10-11, 0-4) with 13 points. Cassandra Bailey scored 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Burlington Central 72, Prairie Ridge 41: At Crystal Lake, Prairie Ridge’s Mason Loucks scored 13 points for the Wolves in a Fox Valley Conference loss. Connor Lydon contributed 10 points, and Ethan Empaces added five for Prairie Ridge (2-16, 0-8).

Burlington Central’s Jake Lenschow scored 21 points. Josh Hudgens scored 15, and Zac Schmidt added 13 for the Rockets (11-5, 4-4).

Crystal Lake Central 60, Dundee-Crown 51: At Crystal Lake, Ryan Mendoza hit three 3s and finished with 24 points as the Tigers (8-8, 3-4) defeated the Chargers (8-7, 4-3) in their FVC game at the Central Fieldhouse.

Aidan Ellinger scored 15 points, and Connor Bartesch added 11 for Cenrtral.

Kennon Cook led D-C with 23 points, and Doug Miller added 13.

BOYS BOWLING

McHenry 3,424, Woodstock 2,849: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, McHenry’s Myles Glab bowled a 654 series to lead the Warriors to a win. That included a high game of 257.

McHenry’s Jacob McLean contributed a 649 series, Ben Tapia had a 648, Aidan Barroso bowled a 519, Drew Lichter added a 470, and Tylor Rybarczyk rolled a 484.

Jacob Piquette led Woodstock with a 578 series and a 220 high game. Brendan Matthes rolled a 522 series, Austin Arndt added a 470, Kirill Norgard rolled a 464, Cole Lanci contributed a 440, and Brady Caldwell bowled a 375.

GIRLS BOWLING

Huntley 2,380, Johnsburg 1,841: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Huntley’s Jen Spielman had a 532 series and a 226 high game to lead the Red Raiders to a win.

Abby Matula had a 514 series, Gen Porsche contributed a 479, Cassie Lugo added a 437, and Rachel Pepke had a 418.

Johnsburg’s Kassidee Beasley led the Skyhawks with a 447 series and a 162 high game. Kami Barger had a 383, Andie Fisher added a 361, Morgan Klos rolled a 339 and Jess Meyer bowled a 311.

WRESTLING

Vernon Hills Quad: At Vernon Hills, Woodstock went 2-1 in three duals. The Blue Streaks defeated Vernon Hills, 44-34, and Grayslake Central, 42-38, and lost to Lake Forest, 42-27.

Alex Zange (160 pounds) won all three of his matches with a pin. Cooper Adams (152) went 3-0 with two pins.