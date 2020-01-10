Lake in the Hills man facing child pornography possession charges

A Lake in the Hills man who serves as a teacher and former wrestling coach in Cook County was arrested Friday in connection with possessing child pornography, police said in a news release sent Friday evening.

Scott E. Pollack, 45, of the 5000 block of Lucerne Lane, was charged with nine counts of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony; one count of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony; and one count of unauthorized video recording, a Class 3 felony.

With assistance from the Lake in the Hills and Wheeling police departments, investigators from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office conducted a search of Pollack’s residence Friday and found evidence of child pornography, authorities said.

Pollack is a teacher and former wrestling coach at Holmes Middle School in Wheeling, Lake in the Hills police said.

In a statement from Community School District 21, officials said Pollack has been “suspended from duty indefinitely.”

The current criminal charges are not a result of any activity or involvement with students in the district, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we will continue to work with law enforcement and our community partners to ensure a safe learning environment for all,” the district said in the statement, which was sent Friday night to the Northwest Herald. “Counseling and student support teams will be available to any student who may need it.”

Pollack was taken to the McHenry County Jail. His bond hearing is set for 8 a.m. Saturday.

The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office, with McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally’s office assisting.

“We are grateful for the Illinois attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Wheeling Police Department and the work of our officers today,” Lake in the Hills Police Chief David Brey said in a statement Friday evening. “Cooperative efforts such as this are key in ensuring that we continue to do everything we can to protect our children.”

Those with additional information may submit a tip to Wheeling police by calling 847-459-2632 or Lake in the Hills police by calling 847-658-5676.