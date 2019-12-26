Town Crier for Jan. 1, 2020

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 8

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday; not held Jan. 1

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays; not held Jan. 1

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Needle Workers

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Evening Story Time

Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For children ages 6 to 12.

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; not Jan. 1

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays; not Jan. 1

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For infants younger than 24 months and their caregivers.

Book Buddies

Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2-5.

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Popsicle Stick Frame Craft

Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 2

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

No registration required.

Movie Showing: ‘Angry Birds 2’

Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 2

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Adult Creative Writers and Artists

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 2

Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive

Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu

Studio Open Lab

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

Adventure @ Your Library

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 2

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Tabletop role-playing group for teens. Registration required.

Game Night for Friends, Family and People with Disabilities

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 2

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

This game night is intended to offer a fun environment for friends, family, and people with disabilities to gather and enjoy themselves. The program is free and open to all; no registration required.

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays; next, Jan. 3

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Chair Yoga

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Dates: Friday, Jan. 3

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Minecraft Education

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Friday, Jan. 3

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or juliez@dkpl.org

Explore different worlds and time periods throughout history in this fun, educational program for ages 9-14. Space is limited to 10 participants. Registration begins 30 minutes before the start of the program at the Youth Services Desk.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Family Fun Science: Egg Drop Extravaganza

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

In this month’s challenge, construct a container to protect an egg as it drops from the library’s second-floor balcony onto the floor of the lobby below. Materials will be supplied. No registration required.

Friends of the DeKalb Public Library Meeting

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Monday, Jan. 6

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Wood Carving Club

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 267-275-6950

Tech Tuesday: Cyber Navigator

Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Appointments are for 45 minute sessions with walk-ins available.

Introduction to Internet Basics

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Sewing Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org

4-C Fun with Your Little One

Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Tinker Tuesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Tuesday Movie

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Movie-goers may bring their own snacks and covered non-alcoholic beverages.

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5.

Workshop Wednesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Teens can create a project in this bilingual program. All materials provided.

Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

Chair Yoga

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 9

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org

GENOA

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Babies and Books

Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 2

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233

Free playgroup for ages 3 and younger.

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Pancake Breakfast

Time: 6 to 10 a.m.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 4

Place: Genoa Masonic Lodge, 130 Route 23

Cost: $6 adults, $4 children age 12 and under

Information: 847-774-7400 or cslater42@aol.com

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays; next, Jan. 7

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Chair Exercises and Fitness

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays; next, Jan. 7

Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays; next, Jan. 7

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start

Date: Tuesdays; next, Jan. 7

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays; next, Jan. 8

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays; next, Jan. 8

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

KINGSTON

Monthly Church Supper

Times: 5 and 6:15 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 4

Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children

Information: 815-784-2010

This month, chicken will be served. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; not held Jan. 1

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays; next, Jan. 7

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Morning Mingle

Time: 9 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency.

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

ChYoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127

Seated and standing yoga and stretching poses for seniors and those with health challenges. Registration required.

Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-1900

Yarn Barn

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Zumba Gold

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 2

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

Game On!

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 2

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Husky Howlidays

Times and dates: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, and 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5

Place: Raven’s Husky Haven and Rescue, 27779 Five Points Road

Information: 815-895-2500

Sign up for a 15-minute time slot to practice reading aloud to a husky. A parent/guardian must attend with their child and sign a waiver. All ages welcome; sign-up required.

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, Jan. 6

Place: DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St.

Information: 815-509-0991

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Toddler Art

Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

For ages 12 to 24 months. Sign-up required.

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.