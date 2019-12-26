Town Crier for Jan. 1, 2020

Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 8
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday; not held Jan. 1
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays; not held Jan. 1
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Needle Workers
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Evening Story Time
Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For children ages 6 to 12.
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; not Jan. 1
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays; not Jan. 1
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For infants younger than 24 months and their caregivers.
Book Buddies
Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2-5.
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Popsicle Stick Frame Craft
Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 2
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
No registration required.
Movie Showing: ‘Angry Birds 2’
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 2
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Adult Creative Writers and Artists
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 2
Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive
Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu
Studio Open Lab
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
Adventure @ Your Library
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 2
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Tabletop role-playing group for teens. Registration required.
Game Night for Friends, Family and People with Disabilities
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 2
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
This game night is intended to offer a fun environment for friends, family, and people with disabilities to gather and enjoy themselves. The program is free and open to all; no registration required.
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays; next, Jan. 3
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Chair Yoga
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Dates: Friday, Jan. 3
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Minecraft Education
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 3
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or juliez@dkpl.org
Explore different worlds and time periods throughout history in this fun, educational program for ages 9-14. Space is limited to 10 participants. Registration begins 30 minutes before the start of the program at the Youth Services Desk.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Family Fun Science: Egg Drop Extravaganza
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
In this month’s challenge, construct a container to protect an egg as it drops from the library’s second-floor balcony onto the floor of the lobby below. Materials will be supplied. No registration required.
Friends of the DeKalb Public Library Meeting
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Monday, Jan. 6
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Wood Carving Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 267-275-6950
Tech Tuesday: Cyber Navigator
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Appointments are for 45 minute sessions with walk-ins available.
Introduction to Internet Basics
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Sewing Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org
4-C Fun with Your Little One
Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Tinker Tuesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Tuesday Movie
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Movie-goers may bring their own snacks and covered non-alcoholic beverages.
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5.
Workshop Wednesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Teens can create a project in this bilingual program. All materials provided.
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
Chair Yoga
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 9
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org
GENOA
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Babies and Books
Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 2
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233
Free playgroup for ages 3 and younger.
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Pancake Breakfast
Time: 6 to 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday, Jan. 4
Place: Genoa Masonic Lodge, 130 Route 23
Cost: $6 adults, $4 children age 12 and under
Information: 847-774-7400 or cslater42@aol.com
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays; next, Jan. 7
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Chair Exercises and Fitness
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays; next, Jan. 7
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays; next, Jan. 7
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start
Date: Tuesdays; next, Jan. 7
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays; next, Jan. 8
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays; next, Jan. 8
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
KINGSTON
Monthly Church Supper
Times: 5 and 6:15 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 4
Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children
Information: 815-784-2010
This month, chicken will be served. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; not held Jan. 1
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays; next, Jan. 7
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Morning Mingle
Time: 9 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency.
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
ChYoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127
Seated and standing yoga and stretching poses for seniors and those with health challenges. Registration required.
Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
Yarn Barn
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Zumba Gold
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 2
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Game On!
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 2
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Husky Howlidays
Times and dates: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, and 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5
Place: Raven’s Husky Haven and Rescue, 27779 Five Points Road
Information: 815-895-2500
Sign up for a 15-minute time slot to practice reading aloud to a husky. A parent/guardian must attend with their child and sign a waiver. All ages welcome; sign-up required.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, Jan. 6
Place: DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St.
Information: 815-509-0991
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Toddler Art
Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
For ages 12 to 24 months. Sign-up required.
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.