Public hearings announced for I-80 project

Interstate 80 on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Joliet, Ill. (Eric Ginnard)

The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold public hearings on the Interstate 80 project Nov. 6 and 7.

The state plans highway improvements, including new bridges at the Des Plaines River and a rebuilt interchange at Chicago Street, on I-80 from Route 30 in New Lenox to Ridge Road in Minooka.

The public hearing Nov. 6 will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express at 1472 Rock Creek Blvd., Joliet.

The hearing Nov. 7 will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the All Nation Church of God Community Life Center, 503 Water St., Joliet.

Both hearings will include an open house with exhibits and an audiovisual presentation shown continuously. IDOT staff will be there to discuss the project and answer questions.

A public forum will begin at 6 p.m., when public statements can be made on the project.

Written comments can be submitted at the hearing, by mail or on the project website at I-80Will.com. Mail should be sent to Illinois Department of Transportation – District 1; 201 W. Center Court; Schaumburg, IL 60196-1096; Attn: Bureau of Programming, Jessica Feliciano.

Comments must be received by Dec. 2 to become part of the project record.

The purpose of the hearing is to present information and obtain input on the project, its benefits, its environmental impacts, and effects on the Joliet Junction Trail and Brandon Road Lock and Dam Historic District.

Construction of a new Des Plaines River bridge north of the existing bridge will require property acquisition. Information on relocation assistance will be available at the hearings.

The project includes improvements to bridges and interchanges, additional auxiliary lanes, shoulder widening and pavement reconstruction.