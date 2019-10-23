HellsGate Haunted House in Lockport to host family friendly event Sunday

HellsGate Haunted House in Lockport will host its annual family friendly event Sunday.

The Disabled Patriot Fund’s fourth annual trick-or-treat fundraiser will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 for kids of all ages. According to the news release, the event will be a “lights on, no scare adventure for the whole family.”

The event will feature trick-or-treating through the attraction’s house and the nearby woods with no scary monsters. There also will be a best costume contest for adults and kids at 2:30 p.m., face painting, inflatables and more.

To enter, children 5 and younger will cost $5 each, and those 6 and older will cost $10 each.

HellsGate is a widely recognized horror attraction owned and operated by the same company that runs the award-winning Statesville Haunted Prison. Usually HellsGate provides a “fully immersive haunted experience” for patrons older than 12 throughout October, according to its website.

The haunted house is located at 3101 Canal St. in Lockport. For information, call 605-301-4283 or visit hellsgate.com.