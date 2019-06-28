Spring Grove man, accused murderer found unfit to stand trial

A 48-year-old man charged in the death of a Harvard teen will be sent to the Illinois Department of Human Services and placed in an inpatient treatment facility until he is psychologically fit to stand trial, a judge ordered Friday.

Attorneys raised questions about John Maki Jr.’s psychological well-being soon after the Spring Grove man’s arrest. In May, McHenry County Assistant Public Defender Angelo Mourelatos asked to have Maki evaluated to determine whether he would be able to stand trial.

Maki has since hired Rolling Meadows attorney Timothy J. O’Donoghue to represent him on charges related to the death of 18-year-old Dylan Sanchez. O’Donoghue could not immediately be reached for comment.

Based on psychologist Dr. Robert Meyer’s evaluation, Maki wouldn’t be able to assist in his defense if the case were to go to trial.

McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge issued an order Friday stating that the IDHS will place Maki in an inpatient facility, where he will receive treatment until he can stand trial. A status date is scheduled for Aug. 21.

Maki has been at the McHenry County Jail on a $5 million bond since May 16. He faces a potential natural life prison sentence if convicted of first-degree murder, according to an indictment filed in McHenry County court.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 7:15 p.m. May 15 to the 11100 block of Serenity Path in Spring Grove, where they discovered Sanchez’s body, police have said. The teen died from an apparent gunshot wound to the face, according to the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.