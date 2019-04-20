Vigil planned for missing Crystal Lake boy

This undated photo provided by the Crystal Lake, Illinois Police Department shows Andrew "AJ" Freund. Crystal Lake police say the missing boy's Freund's parents last saw him about 9 p.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019. Police say Andrew's parents reported him missing when they woke up Thursday and couldn't find him in their home. Police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake say an FBI team that specializes in missing children is helping them search for the 5-year-old boy. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)

A vigil has been planned for Andrew “A.J.” Freund Jr.

The 5-year-old boy was reported missing Thursday morning. He was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, his parents said.

Members of the FBI specializing in missing children and Crystal Lake Police Department are investigating. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has taken custody of the younger son in the family.

No one answered the door at the home on the zero to 100 block of Dole Avenue Saturday morning. No police were present in the area.

A vigil is planned from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, according to the event description on Facebook.

Event organizers encourage attendees to bring candles to light. People who can't attend are encouraged to participate by lighting candles in windows or leaving porch lights on.

“We ask that everyone remain positive and remember that love will bring us together,” the event description reads. “This vigil is intended to unify our community to support the friends, family, and those searching for one of our own.”