High school sports roundup for Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Huntley’s softball team stole seven bases Wednesday in a 6-1 win over Harlem in the season opener for both teams in Huntley.

Marley Reicher, Kendra Mitchell and Lindsay Morgan stole two bags each for Huntley (1-0), and Victoria Schulte added one. Reicher (2 for 2) scored twice, Sofia Tenuta had a double and two RBIs, and Reese Hunkins was 2 for 3 and drove in one.

Briana Bower allowed an unearned run on three hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Crystal Lake South 11, Rockford Boylan 4: At Sportscore in Loves Park, the Gators (1-0) pounded out 16 hits in a season-opening win. Emily Sulikowski went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs scored, Brooke Kuffel was 3 for 3 with four runs, Alexis Pupillo (3 for 5) had three doubles, two runs and an RBI, and Maddie Bush was 3 for 5 and drove in one.

Baylee Kassel added two hits and two RBIs. Christina Toniolo picked up the win, allowing a run on two hits in four innings. She struck out six and walked two.

Marengo 8, Mundelein 5: At Marengo, the Indians picked up their third win in three days, taking a 6-5 lead with a four-run third. Marengo (3-0) added two runs in the fourth.

Dani Hartmann and Grace Houghton each hit a two-run home run, Lauren Aubry went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Hannah Ritter walked and scored in all three of her plate appearances. Brooke Behrens allowed five runs on nine hits over six innings for the win.

BASEBALL

Harlem 3, Jacobs 0: At Machesney Park, the Golden Eagles (1-1) were shut out by the Huskies in nonconference action. Harlem scored all three of its runs against starter David Postelnick. Two were earned. Postelnick gave up four hits and four walks in three innings, striking out two.

Bryan Belo had the only extra-base hit for Jacobs with a triple.

Prairie Ridge 5, Fremd 1: At Heritage Park in Wheeling, Jacob Reichert hit a go-ahead triple to score Michael Patterson in a three-run fifth for the Wolves’ in a season-opening win. Patterson was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Prairie Ridge (1-0), and Luke Fiantago went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.

Dominic Listi earned the win, tossing 3 2/3 shutout innings and allowing two hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Holden Phelps struck out the side in the seventh.

Crystal Lake Central 4, Wauconda 1 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Reece Mensching struck out eight over four shutout innings for the Tigers (1-0) in a season-opening win. Mensching gave up four hits and walked one. Jimmy Mills struck out four in two innings for the save. The game was called after six innings because of unplayable conditions.

At the plate, Mensching had a double and an RBI. Mills, Alec Bolanowski and Dean Mlaka each drove in one.

Grant 6, Richmond-Burton 2: At Fox Lake, R-B’s Griffin Taylor had an RBI double and Hayden Christiansen added an RBI in a season-opening loss. Connor Donohoe struck out four in three innings for R-B (0-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Dundee-Crown 3, Elk Grove 1: At Elk Grove Village, Katelyn Skibinski scored her third and fourth goals of the season in a win for the Chargers (2-0). Rylee Quillen collected D-C’s third goal, and Quillen, Berkley Mensik and Genny Rendl all had assists.

Diana Santillan made six saves for the Chargers.

Lake Zurich 7, McHenry 0: At Lake Zurich, McHenry let in five second-half goals in the loss. Annie Bantner made 19 saves for the Warriors (1-2).

BOYS TENNIS

Woodstock North 7, Belvidere North 0: At Belvidere, the Thunder swept Belvidere North in their season opener.

GIRLS BADMINTON

McHenry 15, Grant 0: At McHenry, the Warriors improved to 7-0 with a win over the Bulldogs. McHenry swept all 10 singles matches and all five doubles matches.

Winning at doubles for the Warriors were Kimee Stachura and Magie Diaz (No. 1 doubles), Ashley Derflinger and Brianna Michalski (No. 2), Victoria Spiziri and Hailey Ullett (No. 3), Abby Woerner and Kylie MacDonald (No. 4), and Grace Fornwall and Erin Caner (No. 5).

Also for McHenry, Lyliana Mesa won at No. 5 singles.