High school sports roundup for Thursday, May 3

McHenry’s Kimee Stachura placed second at the IHSA girls badminton Buffalo Grove Sectional on Thursday, qualifying for next week’s state tournament.

Stachura defeated Hannah Johns of Hersey, 21-1, 19-21, 21-12, in the semifinals. She lost the sectional title singles match to Hersey’s Susan Ferris.

As a team, McHenry finished fifth in the six-team sectional. Hersey took home the team sectional title.

The state finals begin May 11 at Eastern Illinois in Charleston. This marks the second straight year a Warriors athlete qualified.

GIRLS SOCCER

Woodstock 2, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, Woodstock extended its unbeaten streak to 14 games with a win at Johnsburg in Kishwaukee River Conference play on Thursday. The game was shortened by rain but was called an official game.

Maddy Hughes and Celia Tafoya scored for the Blue Streaks (13-2-4, 8-2 KRC). Autumn Overly and Camryn Tafoya each recorded an assist. Goalkeeper Grace Maidment recorded two saves, upping her season total to 49.

Johnsburg (5-10, 5-7) ended its regular season and will take on Elgin Academy at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 1A Johnsburg Regional semifinals.

Prairie Ridge 6, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Prairie Ridge scored four goals on corner kicks in a Fox Valley Conference win at Central. Nicole Anderson and Emily Perhats each scored twice.

Reanne Weil and Lucy Klimkowski each scored a goal for Prairie Ridge (13-0, 7-0). Goalkeeper Sam Gablenz made four saves. Madeline McGuire made two saves. Prairie Ridge recorded its 10th shutout of the season.

Central (11-5-1, 5-3 FVC) was shut out for only the second time all year.

Crystal Lake South 1, Huntley 0: At Huntley, Abby Wiegand scored on a free kick in the first half for the Gators in an FVC win. Marissa Fetters made four saves for South (10-5, 6-1). Jenna Franklin made two saves for Huntley (7-7-1, 2-5 FVC).

South Elgin 1, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Diana Santillan made six saves for the Chargers in a nonconference loss to South Elgin. South Elgin scored a first-half goal and held on the rest of the way. D-C drops to 7-10 overall.

Jacobs 3, McHenry 0: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles move to 9-5-2 and 3-4 in the FVC after a shutout victory against the Warriors (1-10-1, 0-7).

Cary-Grove 7, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Trojans (7-2-2, 6-1) topped the Whip-Purs (5-16-1, 0-7) in FVC play.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Kishwaukee River Conference Championship: At Richmond, Burlington Central swept the relays on its way to the team title with 201 points. Marengo finished second with 103 team points, and Woodstock was third with 80 points.

Marengo’s Jordan Parker won the long jump at 16 feet, 3/4 inch. Bailey Bertrand won the shot put (38-9 1/2) and the discus (107-6). Lillie Simons won the triple jump (35-3 3/4), the 400 meters (1:01.69) and the 200 (27.06).

Woodstock’s Kylie Hagmann won the 800 (2:28.96) and the 1,600 (5:30.20).

Johnsburg had a second-place finishes from Cady Myers in the shot put (32-7 1/4) and the 4x200 relay team of Heidi Fischer, Danni Nelson, Amanda Frazier and Liz Stern (1:57.78).

Woodstock North’s best finish was the 4x800 relay team in second place. Emma Mergl, Madison Miller, Amanda Valdes-Garcia and Michelle Velasco ran it in 10:46.53. Mergl was also second in the high jump (4-9).

Richmond-Burton’s best performances came from Catherine Miller, who took second in the 800 (2:30.51), and the 4x400 relay team of Sierra Satkiewicz, Rachel Myland, Jane Wisniewski and Miller (4:26.03), which took second. Myland also took second in the 300 hurdles (50.82).

Harvard’s 4x200 team of Yalixa Navarez, Cassandra Bailey, Haily Hill and Brianne Busse finished third (2:01.08).

SOFTBALL

Woodstock North 9, Johnsburg 1 (6 inn.): At Johnsburg, Mackenzie Spung hit a home run and drove in two runs for North in a rain-shortened win over Johnsburg. Ellie Thurow went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Thurow pitched all 5 1/3 innings for the Thunder (13-5, 5-3 KRC). She allowed one earned run and struck out seven.

Kate Linkletter hit a home run for Johnsburg (3-11, 1-6 KRC). Megan Patterson went 1 for 2 with a double.

Wednesday's results

Marian Central 8, St. Viator 2: At Woodstock, Faith Parchutz hit a double and drove in three runs for the Hurricanes, while also pitching a complete game. Parchutz allowed three hits and zero earned runs, in an East Suburban Catholic Conference win.

Jenna Golembiewski went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Molly Fitzgerald went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Hurricanes (11-4, 6-2).